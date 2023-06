Every good cookout needs good music. Even if the food is out of this world, if people aren’t dancing, it’s basically a bust. So while you’re marinating your meats and mixing your potato salad, you’ll need to have a playlist of hot songs and a serious speaker ready to go.



If you’re looking for a little inspiration, we’ve pulled together a playlist that will make sure your Fourth of July cookout is lit. And if you need more ideas, check out our Memorial Day cookout playlist.