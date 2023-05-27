Michael Jackson - Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough (Official Video)

It’s hard to say which one of Michael Jackson’s albums was his best, but Off the Wall is definitely up there. And “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is one of the funkiest tracks of all.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

“Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby” - The O’Jays

“Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby” - The O’Jays

The O’Jays - Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love) (Official Audio)

Sampled by Big Pun on “I’m Not A Player,” the O’Jays 1976 hit “Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby” still hits today.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

“Before I Let Go” - Maze Ft. Frankie Beverly

“Before I Let Go” - Maze Ft. Frankie Beverly

Before I Let Go - Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly (1981)

No disrespect, Beyoncé, but I’ll take Franke Beverly’s version of “Before I Let Go” any day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

“Love Thang” - First Choice

“Love Thang” - First Choice

First Choice - Love Thang (Remix by Tee Scott)

First Choice, a ‘70s girl group from Philly, was known for their dance hits which inspired much of the house music that would become popular decades later, like “Love Thang.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

“Just a Touch of Love” - Slave

“Just a Touch of Love” - Slave

Just a Touch of Love

There’s something about the bass on Slave’s “Just a Touch of Love” that makes you want to dance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

“Running Away” - Roy Ayers

“Running Away” - Roy Ayers

Running Away (12-Inch Long Version)

You can’t have a funk playlist without at least one track from Roy Ayers. And at almost 7 minutes long, dancing to “Running Away” will burn some serious calories.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

“We Got The Funk” - Positive Force

“We Got The Funk” - Positive Force

POSITIVE FORCE - We Got The Funk [12'’ Version]

Positive Force didn’t have a lot of hits, but they’ll always be remembered for their funk classic “We Got The Funk,” released on Sugarhill Records in 1979.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

“Outstanding” - Gap Band

“Outstanding” - Gap Band

Outstanding

“Outstanding” was one of the biggest hits on the Gap Band’s 1982 platinum-selling album Gap Band IV.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

“And the Beat Goes On” - The Whispers

“And the Beat Goes On” - The Whispers

The Whispers - “And The Beat Goes On” (Official Video)

Before there was New Edition, there were The Whispers, who have been doing their thing since the ‘60s, and “And the Beat Goes On” is one their classic funk hits. The dance moves in the video are everything.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

“Square Biz” - Teena Marie

“Square Biz” - Teena Marie

Teena Marie - Square Biz

Teena Maria was one of the funkiest white girls in the game and “Square Biz” is undeniably one of the hits we’ll never stop dancing to.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

“Nights (Feel Like Gettin’ Down) - Billy Ocean

“Nights (Feel Like Gettin’ Down) - Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean - Nights (Feel Like Gettin’ Down) (Official HD Video)

You may remember him for “Caribbean Queen,” but “Nights (Feel Like Getting Down)“ is arguably one of Billy Ocean’s most danceable tracks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

“I Want to Thank You” - Alicia Myers

“I Want to Thank You” - Alicia Myers

I Want To Thank You

The first lead singer of the group One Way, Alicia Meyers’ vocals are undeniable on her R&B hit, “I Want to Thank You.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

“One Nation Under a Groove” - Funkadelic

“One Nation Under a Groove” - Funkadelic

Funkadelic - One Nation Under A Groove

When it comes to funk, you can’t beat George Clinton and Funkadelic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

“Get Down On It” - Kool & The Gang

“Get Down On It” - Kool & The Gang

Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It

When Kool & The Gang asks, “What you wanna do? You wanna get down?” you can’t say no!

Advertisement

16 / 16