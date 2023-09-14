The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 's Most Unforgettable Episodes

Television

As we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of one of TV’s most beloved series, we’re looking at its most memorable episodes.

Stephanie Holland
Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, Joseph Marcel, Tatyana Ali, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Photo: HBO Max / Saeed Adyani

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the most popular TV shows of all-time. Just look at how well-known the theme song is. Will Smith recently celebrated the comedy’s 33rd anniversary with an Instagram photo of himself in front of the exterior of the Banks family mansion, with the caption, “Moved in 33 years ago today.” To honor the series’ cultural legacy we’ve gathered our list of some of the show’s most memorable episodes. Keep in mind, that if you want to relive any of these classic installments, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available on Max and Paramount+. And if you want to expand the story, the dramatic adaptation, Bel Air, is streaming on Peacock.

“The Fresh Prince Project”

The Funniest Scene 01 - The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air - Season 1

Obviously we want to start from the beginning, as the first episode gave us a peek at what the series would become. Despite everyone’s first impressions, we always knew Will had great potential.

“Bang the Drum, Ashley”

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air - Uncle Phil throwing Jazz out for the first time

It’s our first introduction to Will’s musical partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff, as his knucklehead best friend Jazz. Uncle Phil tossing him out of the house never got old.

“Mistaken Identity”

uncle phil gets will and carlton out of jail

This is where Carlton learns that his wealth and privilege won’t save him from the racism Black people have been dealing with since the beginning of time. It’s also where every learns you don’t mess with Aunt Viv.

“Talking Turkey”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air | Thanksgiving with the Banks | HBO Max

Anyone who’s ever cooked Thanksgiving dinner knows you have to start hours, or even days, in advance. The kids learn this lesson the hard, and hilarious, way.

“Banks Shot”

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Uncle Phil Hustles the Hustler

Throughout Season 1, we heard about Uncle Phil’s past and knew there was more to him than a buttoned up lawyer. However, it wasn’t until Episode 22 that we got a full picture of just how badass he is. This needs to be a plot in Bel Air Season 3.

“Did the Earth Move for You?”

“I Don’t Know If Her Body Is Hers” Will Gets Trapped In The Basement | The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Every TV series set in southern California has an earthquake episode. This one is particularly funny as it exposes just how little Will and his girlfriend Kathleen know about one another. Shoutout to the legendary Tisha Campbell.

“The Big Four-Oh”

Aunt Viv’s Incredible Dance Routine | The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

When you mention Fresh Prince, there are a few scenes that fans instantly start talking about. Aunt Viv’s spectacular dance audition is one of those classic moments.

“Just Say Yo”

Carlton dances on speed at the prom

Kudos to the entire cast, as they showcased how beautiful the comedy could be when it drop the laughs and got real.

“Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way”

jazz meets the new aunt viv

The Season 4 premiere marks Daphne Maxwell-Reid’s first appearance as Aunt Viv, and stands as a soft reboot for the show. The kids are older and the problems are both funnier and more serious.

“Blood Is Thicker Than Mud”

Carlton is called a sellout

The Carlton whose innocence was broken in “Mistaken Identity” is now much more mature and aware of who he is. It’s fantastic to see him stand up for himself against this bully.

“Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Will’s Father leaves

In his own words, Will Smith described this scene as the moment that the late, great James Avery taught him how to really be an actor.

“The Client”/”What’s Will Got to Do with It?”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Ashley Singing

This two-parter features Ashley’s singing career and subsequent big head, but it’s really about Will and Carlton as her back up dancers.

“Bullets over Bel-Air”

Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Sad scene

Alfonso Ribeiro doesn’t get enough credit for the acting work he did during the series’ six seasons. Yes he was a great dancer, but Carlton had so many moving scenes that highlighted his expertise as a veteran actor.

“Will Is from Mars”

FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR - “The Jeffersons in Therapy” - 1995

Let’s be honest, we never really thought Lisa and Will were right for each other. The best thing that came out of their relationship was this appearance from Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford, reprising their legendary roles as George and Louise Jefferson.

“To Thine Own Self Be Blue…and Gold”

Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Dance

It’s always fun to see Uncle Phil loosen up. It’s especially humorous when it’s Will he gets him to unravel. It makes sense that only Will can cheer him up after an old friend disappoints him.

“Breaking Up Is Hard to Do”

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Will and Carlton Karaoke Singing

Throughout six seasons and a recast, Phil and Vivian were the model of Black love, so it was so jarring to see them temporarily split. Thankfully, it was a sitcom and everything worked out by the end of the second episode.

“I, Done”

Last Scene - The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

The minute Independence Day was a huge hit, we knew the end was near. It was obvious Will Smith was headed for superstardom. All we wanted was for the show to give us satisfying closure for the family, and everyone involved nailed it.

