The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 's Most Unforgettable Episodes

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the most popular TV shows of all-time. Just look at how well-known the theme song is. Will Smith recently celebrated the comedy’s 33rd anniversary with an Instagram photo of himself in front of the exterior of the Banks family mansion, with the caption, “Moved in 33 years ago today.” To honor the series’ cultural legacy we’ve gathered our list of some of the show’s most memorable episodes. Keep in mind, that if you want to relive any of these classic installments, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available on Max and Paramount+. And if you want to expand the story, the dramatic adaptation, Bel Air, is streaming on Peacock.

