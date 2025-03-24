That's So Random
Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige's alleged former Hollywood home is now riddled with graffiti and vandalism.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: TMZ (YouTube)

Amongst our virtual tours of celebrity mansions around the country, there are also some that are currently unoccupied. And when we say unoccupied...we mean straight up gutted and abandoned.

Despite the millions that went into renovations and new additions, some celebrities leave the beautiful homes behind due to personal reasons or most often, failure to sell another homebuyer. 

As a result, these spots are left in troubling conditions. While leaving a beautiful mansion with tons of bedrooms, bathrooms and entertainment areas to rot away on acres of land may be surprising to some, it’s pretty common to the folks who can afford those properties.

Let’s take a look at some celeb mansions that were abandoned by their owners:

Nelly’s Missouri Mansion

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Photo: YouTube

Nelly purchased this Missouri Home in 2002 f0r $1.9 million with the apparent intent on renovating it and gifting it to his sister, Jacqueline Donahue. Unfortunately, Donahue fell ill to leukemia and passed away in 2005, bringing the renovation to a halt. The home has been vacant ever since.

Second Floor Hallways

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Living St. Louis (YouTube)

The vacant hallways almost make the place look spooky.

Bedroom

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Living St. Louis (YouTube)

Unfinished construction will definitely make this place a hard sell.

Master Bathroom

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Living St. Louis (YouTube)

Poor bathroom looks like it was torn apart.

Kitchen

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Living St. Louis (YouTube)

The all-white doesn’t help how empty everything looks.

Kanye’s Malibu Mansion

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Hollywood Pipeline (YouTube)

Malibu is known for its pristine beaches and pricey mansions. But one home situated along the picturesque coastline stands out against the rest: controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West’s $57 million mansion, sitting seemingly abandoned, disheveled, and reportedly unable to sell despite its prime location on the Malibu shore.

Rooftop

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: TMZ (YouTube)

So much for a charming rooftop. The whole place is gutted.

Entrance

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

This is probably the most attractive part of the home at the moment.

Staircase

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Arvin Haddad (YouTube)

Without the glass windows now, this place is practically a skeleton.

Empty Bedrooms

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: KTLA 5 (YouTube)

Not a lick of furniture inside. Will someone spruce this place up? We’ll see.

Multi-Celeb Hollywood Hills Home

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Inside Edition (YouTube)

The location of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ music video for “Last Night” and allegedly the former mansion of Mary J. Blige, per a local resident, now looks like a junk site. Neighbors of the Hollywood Hills area told ABC 7 News all types of squatters and “questionable” people have drifted in and out of the home since its owner, John Powers Middleton, left it to sit.

Back of Home

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Inside Edition (YouTube)

Every inch of this is covered in spray paint now.

Entrance

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Inside Edition (YouTube)

No corner was left untouched with tagging.

Roof

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: ABC7 News (YouTube)

Really? We had no idea.

Pool

Image for article titled Check Out These Creepy, Abandoned Celebrity Mansions
Screenshot: Inside Edition (YouTube)

The pool is now a graffiti mural and part-time skateboard park to those who find their way inside.

