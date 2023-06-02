The official page for Wild N’ Out paid homage to Jacky Oh by writing: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend & beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

A Fan Mourns Jacky

Twitter user @shaiboyardee wrote about the Jacky’s sudden death: “This devastating ass news about Jackyoh really has me beside myself. Beautiful family, and couple man. This is just So so so sad! Prayers for DC young Fly and their kids man.”

Loni Love

On Instagram, comedian Loni Love stated that DC Young Fly has community surrounding him during this difficult time. “I’m am so sad and shocked to learn of the passing of @msjackyoh .. she was a beautiful and positive light to her family..” Love wrote. “Just know we in the comedy community will do everything we can to help @dcyoungfly with those beautiful babies… please pray for the family .. we got you DC ..”

Fan Loved Jacky’s Genuine Vibe

On Twitter, user @NinaSamone9 loved Jacky’s warmth and authenticity: “So saddened to hear about the passing of Ms. JackyOh. Fell in love with her and her family on YT,” they wrote. “Her vibe always genuine and down to earth. Naturally funny too, which is why I picked this video. Prayers for DC, her 3 beautiful children and family.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

Image for article titled Death Of Former Wild &#39;N Out Star Jacky Oh Shocks Celebs And Fans Alike
Screenshot: TMZ

Odell Beckham Jr. paid homage to Smith by sharing her family’s statement on his Instagram story. Alongside a photo of Smith, he captioned the image with the phrase “Rest Easy Angel.”

Fan Says “May Her Soul Rest In Power”

A fan shared a video compilation of moments from Jacky’s life and captioned it: “In loving memory of a great mom and partner.. Jacklyn Smith A family compilation made by Jacky Oh showcasing her family.. as she took pictures of her, DC Youngfly and their children.. May her soul Rest In Power.”

Deelishis

Reality star Deelishis took to Instagram to express her sorrow and to say she’s keeping DC Young Fly in her prayers: “I swear I hate this for you DC ,” she wrote. “I know you know God @dcyoungfly and I pray that you hold onto him with all of your being and that he gives you and your family comfort and strength during this difficult time. Jacky was a beautiful person, always kind and upbeat and a wonderful Mother who loved and adored her children. She will be missed dearly by so many ...I pray her beautiful soul rests peacefully with God.”

Fan Sends Prayers To Jacky’s Loved Ones

On Twitter, @JenniferMean wrote: “Ms Jacky Oh you really are DC Young Fly’s other half. Your babies will forever love you. You showed the world what it’s like to be beautiful, intelligent, supportive, a mom, an entrepreneur and more. Sending prayers to all of your loved ones during this time. R.I.P. Jacklyn Smith.

