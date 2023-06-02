On Thursday (June 1), the news broke that former Wild N’ Out star Jacky Oh had suddenly passed away at the age of 32. Jacky, who was born Jacklyn Smith, allegedly died in Miami. The star had traveled there to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery, a since-deleted social media post revealed.



However, Smith’s cause of death is not yet known. She was also the longtime partner of DC Young Fly, whom she had been with since 2015 after meeting on the set of Wild N’ Out. The pair shared three children, Nova, Nala and Prince. Smith’s passing has been met with moving messages from a number of celebrities.

Here are a few of their reactions.