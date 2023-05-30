Advertisement
Advertisement

Whew. I know Wild ‘N Out is a comedy show, but there’s almost no way in hell I’d be cool with someone saying that about my woman, let alone right in front of my face. It’s also crazy that Cannon would say that about Belair considering both she and her husband could break him in half if they wanted to.

Black Twitter’s Reaction

To no surprise, people on Black Twitter had a myriad of reactions. Many were disgusted with Cannon’s “joke,” disparaging the entertainer for saying the line in front of Belair and her husband.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

On the other hand, some were defending Cannon, saying that people who watch the show should expect jokes like the one he made toward Belair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In any case, it seems to have caused some controversy among watchers of the show, though I understand and respect Belair and Ford being good sports about it on the show. Then again, Nick’s comments are mild compared to other stuff he has said on Wild ‘N Out.