Black Celebs We Lost in 2023

We’re less than a quarter of the way through 2023, and the list of Black celebs is already longer than it should be. From entertainers to athletes and musicians, here are some of the Black figures we lost this year.
Trugoy the Dove
Trugoy the Dove
Born David Jude Jolicoeur, Trugoy helped form the legendary hip-hop group, De La Soul. He, unfortunately, died on Feb. 12 at the age of 54. He founded the group while in high school in Long Island N.Y. along with fellow group members Posdnuos and Maseo. The cause of his death has not been revealed.
Barrett Strong
Barrett Strong
Barret Strong was a successful singer and songwriter known for his work with Motown records. In 1959, he wrote, “Money (That’s What I Want),” and it became the first hit single for the iconic music company. His passing was confirmed on Jan. 29. He was 81.
Brandon Smiley
Brandon Smiley
The son of veteran radio personality Rickey Smiley, Brandon, died on Jan. 29. At the young age of 32. Rickey shared the news of his son’s death on his Instagram.
Jesse Lemonier
Jesse Lemonier
Former NFL player Jesse Lemonier died at the age of 25 on Jan. 26. After going undrafted in 2020, he played in the NFL for three years, one of which was on the practice squad. He also played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.
CJ Harris
CJ Harris
Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris suddenly died of a heart attack on Jan. 20 at the age of 31.
Arthur Duncan
Arthur Duncan
Longtime tap dancer Arthur Duncan was known as an “Entertainer’s Entertainer,” and performed on The Lawrence Welk Show from 1964 to 1982. Sadly, Duncan died on Jan. 3 at the age of 97 from a stroke and pneumonia.
Charles White
Charles White
Charles White was a former NFL player during the 1980s and one of the best college running backs in the storied history of the University of Southern California. While in college, he won the 1979 Heisman Trophy. He played in the NFL for nine seasons, five with the Cleveland Browns and four with the Los Angeles Rams. He died of liver cancer on Jan. 11 at the age of 64.
Kevin Lemons
Kevin Lemons
Atlanta-based gospel singer Kevin Lemons died at the age of 44 after dying in his home.
Gordy Harmon
Gordy Harmon
One of the founding members of the beloved R&B group, The Whispers, Gordy Harmon died on Jan. 5 at the age of 79. He died of natural causes. He founded the group in 1964 in Los Angeles along with his twin brothers, Wallace and Walter Scott, Marcus Huston and Nicholas Caldwell.
Uche Nwaneri
Uche Nwaneri
Former NFL player Uche Nwaneri died at the tail end of 2022 on Dec. 30 at the age of 38. The cause of death was a heart attack. He played seven years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gangsta Boo
Gangsta Boo
Hip-hop pioneer Gangsta Boo died on Jan. 1 in Memphis, Tenn. at the age of 43. She was one of the key members of the southern hip-hop group, Three 6 Mafia.”
Fred White
Fred White
Fred White was one of the early members of Earth, Wind & Fire and was a long-time drummer for the iconic group. He died on Jan. 1 at the age of 67.
