For The 'Barbie' Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up

The release of the “Barbie” movie was a highly anticipated one and a slew of stars graced the film’s pink carpet for the premiere. From Issa Rae to H.E.R., here are some of the most memorable looks from the event featuring our favorite Black women in entertainment.
H.E.R.
The award-winning songstress H.E.R. looked stunning in a multicolored, sequined dress with a mini blue purse and light pink platform heels.
Karrueche Tran
Actress and model Karrueche Tran rocked a slicked back short haircut and statement earrings as she graced the “Barbie” pink carpet. Her two piece yellow ensemble perfectly complimented her skin tone.
Alexandra Shipp
“Straight Outta Compton” actress Alexandra Shipp served major body in a sexy gown and elegant updo.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson was giving princess vibes in a black satin hair bow and a geometric black and tan two-piece ensemble.
Issa Rae
“Barbie” star Issa Rae was all smiles as she wore a beautiful pink peek-a-boo form-fitting dress and a sleek high ponytail.
Nicki Minaj
The original Barbie herself sported long, blonde tresses and a form fitting frock.
Kiersey Clemons
“The Flash” actress Kiersey Clemons was giving major genie vibes during the “Barbie” premiere with a playful two-piece ensemble.
Lachi
Singer and disability advocate Lachi stunned a pink dress complimented by a pink bow and tote bag decorated with flowers.
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer wore a halter pink bodysuit and diamond encrusted pumps.
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Actress and model Mychal-Bella Bowman was boho chic in a flowy pale yellow dress—but made sure to keep her pink sunglasses on deck.
Chelsea Lazkani
“Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani channeled her inner Barbie with a sultry strapless pink dress with a high slit.