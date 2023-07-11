For The 'Barbie' Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up

Movies

For The 'Barbie' Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up

From Issa Rae to H.E.R., the stars were quite fashionable on the pink carpet.

By
Candace McDuffie
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The release of the “Barbie” movie was a highly anticipated one and a slew of stars graced the film’s pink carpet for the premiere. From Issa Rae to H.E.R., here are some of the most memorable looks from the event featuring our favorite Black women in entertainment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The award-winning songstress H.E.R. looked stunning in a multicolored, sequined dress with a mini blue purse and light pink platform heels.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN (Getty Images)

Actress and model Karrueche Tran rocked a slicked back short haircut and statement earrings as she graced the “Barbie” pink carpet. Her two piece yellow ensemble perfectly complimented her skin tone.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (Getty Images)

“Straight Outta Compton” actress Alexandra Shipp served major body in a sexy gown and elegant updo.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Skai Jackson was giving princess vibes in a black satin hair bow and a geometric black and tan two-piece ensemble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

“Barbie” star Issa Rae was all smiles as she wore a beautiful pink peek-a-boo form-fitting dress and a sleek high ponytail.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The original Barbie herself sported long, blonde tresses and a form fitting frock.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey Clemons

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN (Getty Images)

“The Flash” actress Kiersey Clemons was giving major genie vibes during the “Barbie” premiere with a playful two-piece ensemble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Lachi

Lachi

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

Singer and disability advocate Lachi stunned a pink dress complimented by a pink bow and tote bag decorated with flowers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (Getty Images)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer wore a halter pink bodysuit and diamond encrusted pumps.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Mychal-Bella Bowman

Mychal-Bella Bowman

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

Actress and model Mychal-Bella Bowman was boho chic in a flowy pale yellow dress—but made sure to keep her pink sunglasses on deck.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani

Image for article titled For The &#39;Barbie&#39; Premiere, These Black Women Got All Dolled Up
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

“Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani channeled her inner Barbie with a sultry strapless pink dress with a high slit.

Advertisement

13 / 13