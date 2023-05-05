Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know

Black Excellence

Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know

As the world prepares to celebrate the crowning of King Charles, we're showing some love to Black royals around the world.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Image: Screen grab from The Independent.com (Other)

This weekend, the U.K. is preparing to turn up for the coronation of King Charles III. And seeing as they haven’t had a celebration like this in 70 years, it’s probably going to be pretty lit.

If you’re planning to sleep through the whole thing, we’re not mad. After all, if Meghan Markle isn’t going to be there, why should you care? But if you thought Black people weren’t about that royal life, think again. Meghan is just one of many Black royals.

So we’re going to let the new king have his moment, but we had to take some time to shine a light on Black royals who have reigned around the world throughout history.

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: Joe Maher / Stringer (Getty Images)

Actor David Oyelowo is a prince in Nigeria. His grandfather was the King of Awe in the Oyo State. In an interview with NPR, Oyelowo said that he does not flaunt this title because royal families are, “a dime in a dozen,” in Nigeria.

Prince Joel Makonnen and Princess Ariana Austin Makonnen of Ethiopia

Prince Joel Makonnen and Princess Ariana Austin Makonnen of Ethiopia

American-born Ariana Makonnen met her royal husband, Prince Joel, in a Washington, D.C. nightclub. Joel is the great-grandson of Ethiopia’s last emperor, Haile Selassie. The couple were married in 2017 and are founders of the media and entertainment company, Old World New World.

Countess Mary Von Habsburg of Austria

Countess Mary Von Habsburg of Austria

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Image: Screen grab from Topafro.com (Other)

Count Ferdinand Leopold Joseph von Habsburg-Lothringen married Sudanese Mary Nyanut Ring Macha in 1999. The couple wed in Nairobi, Kenya, where all three of their children were born.

Princess Angela of Liechtenstein

Princess Angela of Liechtenstein

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Image: Screen grab from Twitter.com (Other)

Princess Angela of Liechtenstein was the first woman of African descent to marry into a European reigning royal family. She met her royal husband, Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein at a private party in 1997, and they got married in New York in 2000.

Princess Esther of Burundi

Princess Esther of Burundi

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: Alain BENAINOUS / Contributor (Getty Images)

France’s first Black model was Princess Esther of Burundi. She decided to step away from her royal life and move to France after her father, Prince Ignace Kamatari, was assassinated when she was only 13.

Emma Thynn

Emma Thynn

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: Mike Marsland / Contributor (Getty Images)

Emma Thynn was born into a wealthy family and married into royalty. Her father, Ladi Jadesimi, is a Nigerian oil tycoon. She became a marchioness after her father-in-law, the Marquess of Bath, died in 2020. Her husband is Ceawlin Henry Laszlo Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath.

King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho

King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: MICHELE SPATARI / Contributor (Getty Images)

King Letsie III of Lesotho and Queen Masenate Mohato got married in 2000. Queen Masenate was the first commoner to marry the king of Lesotho. They have three children together: Princess Senate, Princess Maseeiso, and Prince Lerotholi.

Prince Kunle Omilana and Princess Keisha Omilana of Nigeria

Prince Kunle Omilana and Princess Keisha Omilana of Nigeria

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: John W. Ferguson / Stringer (Getty Images)

California native and model, Keisha was lost on her way to a model call when she met her husband, Prince Kunle of Nigeria. He did not reveal his royal title until two years into their relationship. Prince Kunle decided not to take on the traditional lifestyle of being a prince in order to have a more modern marriage and family life.

Charlotte of Mecklenburg

Charlotte of Mecklenburg

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Image: Screen grab from Cmlibrary.org (Other)

Queen Charlotte was the first Black Queen of England in the late 1700s, married to King George III. Her ancestry has been traced back to being a direct descendant of a Black Portuguese royal line.

Princess Sikhanyiso of Swaziland

Princess Sikhanyiso of Swaziland

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: Sipa USA via AP (AP)

Princess Sikhanyiso of Swaziland is the oldest child of the last absolute monarch in Africa, King Mswati III. King Mswati has over 30 children from polygamous relationships. The Princess is Swaziland’s minister of communication technology and information. She is also a mother and musician.

Queen Sylvia Nagginda of Buganda (Uganda)

Queen Sylvia Nagginda of Buganda (Uganda)

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: michel Setboun / Contributor (Getty Images)

Queen Sylvia Nagginda of Buganda is the wife of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The couple were married in 1999. The Queen is the first in Buganda to have her own office where she helps with the kingdom’s development and Uganda’s government.

Alessandro de Medici

Alessandro de Medici

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Image: Screen grab from Rijksmuseum.nl (Other)

Alessandro de Medici was the first duke of Florence, Italy in the 16th century, making him the first Black head of state in the modern world. His mother was a Black servant, and some historians believe his father was Pope Clement VII.

Lisa Raye McCoy

Lisa Raye McCoy

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Lisa Raye McCoy was named the Queen Mother of Ghana by King Yahweh, a man who claimed to be an imperial king, at a ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019. She did have a crowning ceremony, but there has been criticism of the legitimacy of the title. Lisa Raye was also the First Lady of Turk and Caicos in 2006 when she married Michael Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos. Maybe the royal life really is for Lisa!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Image for article titled Move Over, King Charles. Here Are Some Black Royals We All Should Know
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, the Queen named them Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple are no longer active members of the royal family and therefore do not hold the titles. When they denounced their titles, they were also stripped of any security by the Royal Family when they go to the UK.

The Windsor kids

The Windsor kids

Archie (left), Lilibet (right)
Archie (left), Lilibet (right)
Photo: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx (AP), MISAN HARRIMAN (AP)

Archie and Lilibet Windsor do not have royal titles as of yet. Since the death of their great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the new King Charles III and their parents will decide if they will be granted the prince and princess titles. In the now-infamous interview with Oprah, Meghan explained that the titles are important for her kids because they will grant them security when they enter the UK.

