It looks like the interview Meghan Markle did alongside Prince Harry for Oprah last year—which exposed the cruelty she experienced at the hands of the royal family—continues to leave some Brits uneasy.



Lady Antonia Fraser, who has written books on Marie Antoinette, Henry VIII, and King Charles II, expressed her feelings about the couple’s remarks to The Daily Telegraph. It was recently announced that the controversial couple will make a return to the U.K. next month to participate in charity events.

“When Meghan first came to this country, I was very much in favor of her as an independent force—in order to remain the same, you must change,” Fraser explained.

“Now I’m afraid [the interview with] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake...I just wish vainly she’d shut up. And Prince Harry.” She continued: “I’d like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry.”

During the 2021 explosive two-hour interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed the insidious nature of colorism when it came to the skin tone of their son, Archie.

Markle said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.” Her husband added: “It was right at the beginning. What will the kids look like? That was at the beginning when she wasn’t going to get security, when my family suggested that she might continue acting (since there wasn’t going to be money for her).”

That, and isolation, prompted them to quit as working members of the royal family and make a life for themselves in the US. Fraser, a 90 year old white woman, is simply committed to painting the British monarchy in the most flattering way possible. But as we all know, racism will never be palatable.