Black Designer's Collection Has Gangsta Vibes And It's Intentional

Fashion

Black Designer's Collection Has Gangsta Vibes And It's Intentional

LaQuan Smith's didn't have a runway show this year, but he still served us a gorgeous capsule collection inspired by American gangsters.

By
Angela Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Laquan Smith attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

As Fashion Week comes to a close in New York City, we’re looking at some of our favorite Black designers who showed off their latest looks for Fall-Winter 2025.

LaQuan Smith didn’t give us a runway show this year, but his well-tailored Fall-Winter 2025 collection was a nod to classic American gangster style, showing off sexy silhouettes and legs for days. From the broad shoulders and cinched waists to fabulous furs, we’re looking at all of the gangster glam in this stunning collection and some of the iconic characters who likely served as inspiration.

Scarface Sexy

Scarface Sexy

Michelle Pfeiffer gives gangster glam in this sexy red gown from a 1983 promo shoot for the classic film “Scarface” about a Cuban immigrant who becomes one of the biggest drug dealers in Miami.

A Modern Take

A Modern Take

NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during the LaQuan Smith Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho (Getty Images)

We can’t help but think about Pfeiffer’s iconic dress when we see the plunging neckline on this metallic gown from Smith’s Fall-Winter 2024 fashion show.

Shaft!

Shaft!

In the 1970s, Richard Roundtree introduced the world to John Shaft, a detective on a mission to rid Harlem’s streets of gangsters and drug dealers – while dressed to the nines.

Serving Shaft

Serving Shaft

NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during the LaQuan Smith Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York.
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho (Getty Images)

Roundtree reprised his role in a 2019 version of “Shaft.” Although no one has touched the part since, we could definitely see the next Shaft wearing this look from Smith’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection.

Shaft’s Sidekick

Shaft’s Sidekick

Can’t you see Shaft’s sidekick kicking ass in this all-black look from Smith’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection?

One Tough Cookie

One Tough Cookie

EMPIRE: Taraji P. Henson in the “The Roughest Day” Season Five finale episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
Photo: FOX Image Collection (Getty Images)

When it comes to style, it doesn’t get much better than “Empire’s” Cookie Lyon. The wife of drug dealer-turned-music executive Lucious Lyon, she was always dressed to the nines. Every gangster needs a fabulous fur, like this one Cookie wore in an episode of “Empire.”

Empire-Inspired

Empire-Inspired

We don’t know if Cookie has a blue fur in her closet, but we can definitely see her slaying in this electric blue coat and bodysuit look from Smith’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection.

All The Queen’s Men

All The Queen’s Men

Eva Marcille plays fierce businesswoman Marilyn “Madam” DeVille in the BET+ drama “All The Queen’s Men.” Here, she stuns in a long black body con gown.

Yes, Madam

Yes, Madam

This model, wearing a sheer gown from Smith’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection, is channeling “Madam” in the best way.

Bugsy in Houndstooth

Bugsy in Houndstooth

8/17/1940-Los Angeles, CA: Benny (Bugsy) Siegel
Photo: Bettmann Archive (Getty Images)

Nothing says gangster like a houndstooth print. Here, notorious American gangster Bugsy Siegel is standing on business, wearing a houndstooth suit.

Gangster Glam

Gangster Glam

The tailoring on this houndstooth suit is impeccable.

Head to Toe Houndstooth

Head to Toe Houndstooth

This mini skirt and knee-high boots from the Fall-Winter 2025 collection are a seriously sexy interpretation of gangster glam.

She’s Got the Power

She’s Got the Power

Singer-actress Mary J. Blige’s character Monet on the hit series “Power” is known for looking fly.

A Fabulous Fur

A Fabulous Fur

This fur from Smith’s 2025 Fall-Winter collection would be a perfect addition to Monet’s wardrobe.

An Elevated Puffer

An Elevated Puffer

This black puffer jacket and knee-high boots is the epitome of gangster glam.









