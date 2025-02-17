Black Designer's Collection Has Gangsta Vibes And It's Intentional

As Fashion Week comes to a close in New York City, we’re looking at some of our favorite Black designers who showed off their latest looks for Fall-Winter 2025.

LaQuan Smith didn’t give us a runway show this year, but his well-tailored Fall-Winter 2025 collection was a nod to classic American gangster style, showing off sexy silhouettes and legs for days. From the broad shoulders and cinched waists to fabulous furs, we’re looking at all of the gangster glam in this stunning collection and some of the iconic characters who likely served as inspiration.