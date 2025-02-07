The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans With This Quick & Easy Hack
The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Because Fashion Week shows are the place to see and be seen, it should come as no surprise that some of the best looks aren’t even on the runway.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Getty Images

Yes, the Super Bowl is going down in New Orleans this weekend, but if you’re in New York City, it’s all about Fashion Week. From February 6 - 11, some of the hottest designers, including Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch and Sergio Hudson, will be showing off their latest fall and winter fashions.

Because Fashion Week shows are the place to see and be seen, it should come as no surprise that some of the best looks aren’t even on the runway. We’re just one day in, and the street style is already giving us life. So we’ve rounded up some of the best street style looks spotted outside of the shows so far. Enjoy!

Golden Girl

Golden Girl

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Internet influencer Coco Bassey heats things up at the Brandon Maxwell show with a sexy satin shirt and metallic knee-high boots.

All About the Accessories

All About the Accessories

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

A striped scarf and animal print hat add texture to the tan coat and boots.

Tailored Layering

Tailored Layering

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

This black overcoat adds a layer of style and warmth to this white pinstripe suit.

Color That Pops

Color That Pops

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

When it’s February in New York City and most people are wearing black, this red faux fur is a treat.

Go Green

Go Green

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

We’re living for this monochromatic look spotted outside the Todd Snyder show.

Urban Cowboy Chic

Urban Cowboy Chic

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

You had us at black cowboy hat and vintage fur coat.

Playing With Pattern

Playing With Pattern

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Who says you can’t mix patterns? The gold in the mini dress, platform booties and handbag are great together.

A Golden Touch

A Golden Touch

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

From the gold boots to the red coat with ruffled accent, there’s so much to love about this look spotted at the Christian Siriano show on February 6.

City Chic

City Chic

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

This olive green leather trench with black leggings and pointed toe booties is the perfect city chic look.

Sharp in Sherpa

Sharp in Sherpa

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Bright red sunglasses add an unexpected pop to this sharp sherpa bomber and bootcut denim seen outside Todd Snyder’s show on February 6.

The Body(Suit) is Bodying

The Body(Suit) is Bodying

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Laverne Cox shows up to Christian Siriano’s February 6 show and shows out in a black bodysuit with oversized sleeves.

Statement Piece

Statement Piece

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

The sharp shoulders make this jacket a statement piece on a guest outside of Todd Snyder on February 6.

Burgundy Boots

Burgundy Boots

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Burgundy boots add a pop of color to a grey wool coat and pants on a guest spotted outside Brandon Maxwell on February 6.

Plum Perfection

Plum Perfection

Image for article titled The Best Black Street Style From New York Fashion Week
Photo: Gilbert Flores (Getty Images)

You can call it eggplant, plum or indgo, but we call this long coat spotted at the Christopher John Rogers Party on February 6 perfection.

