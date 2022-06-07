The suspect in the murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble has turned himself to police, according to officials.



Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett said in a press conference that “On June 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, Jamichael Jones, was arrested in Clayton County, Ga, without incident and taken into custody by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for the connection to the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Mariel Orr – also known as ‘Trouble,’ on June 5, 2022.”

Jones has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery. He turned himself in after his mother encouraged him to surrender to the police.

“The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in,” said Levett. “His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him.”

Local police have been looking for Jones since Sunday when he was accused of fatally shooting Trouble.



An Instagram account believed to have belonged to Jones indicates that he also worked in the music industry.

Born Mariel Orr, Trouble was visiting a female friend at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia when Jones allegedly forced his way inside the apartment and fatally shot the rapper in his chest. Jones knew the female but did not know Trouble at all.

The rapper was later found dead outside the apartment. He was 34 at the time of his murder.

Trouble’s debut album, Edgewood, was released in 2018. It featured guest appearances from pop stars Drake and The Weeknd.

His most recent album, Thug Luv, was released in April 2020. It featured popular artists 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy and the City Girls.

Many on social media continue to share their condolences for the late rapper including fellow Atlanta rap legends Gucci Mane and TI.

Even NBA superstar LeBron James shared his condolences.

