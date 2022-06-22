Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, who was preparing for his fourth season in the NFL, died June 21 at the age of 26. No cause of death was given by the team.

In a June 22 tweet, the Baltimore Ravens stated, “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement, “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”



Born and raised in Louisiana, Ferguson was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He opted to play college football at Louisiana Tech, where he played for four years. During his college career, Ferguson totaled 67.5 tackles for loss, 187 total tackles and 45 sacks.

Coming out of college, Ferguson was known as the “Sack Daddy,” and his career total of 45 sacks in college is still an FBS record. He was named the Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Year his senior year in 2018 and first-team All-Conference-USA team in both 2017 and 2018.

After four years in college, Ferguson declared for the NFL. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three years with the Ravens, Ferguson played in 38 games and started 10 of those games. In his professional career, he recorded 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The linebacker participated in all of the off-season practices and was preparing for his fourth season in the NFL.

Ferguson is survived by his girlfriend, Doni Smith, and their two children, Jyce and Jrea.

Many Ravens teammates shared their condolences on social media.

