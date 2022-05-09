Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball star and NBA player of four years was fatally shot in Orlando, Florida on Monday. Police arrested 29-year-old Lawrence Dority for the shooting on a warrant for first-degree murder, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Payne was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio where he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and named a fourth-team Parade All-American for his high school accomplishments.



Advertisement

Payne played four years for the Michigan State Spartans; he was a regular starter from his sophomore to senior season. In his junior and senior years, Payne was selected for second-team All-Big Ten.

During his time as a Spartan, he helped the team win the Big Ten Championship twice in 2012 and 2014 and made it to the NCAA Tournament every single year, making it to the sweet sixteen three times and the elite eight once.

After four years in college, Payne was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Halfway into his rookie season, Payne was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After two and half seasons with the Timberwolves, Payne signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic during the 2017-2018 NBA season.

Advertisement

He was then released after an ESPN report mentioned his name about an alleged sexual assault involving him and another former Michigan State player during their freshman year at college. No charges were pressed against Payne and no further legal action occurred.

Payne bounced around professional leagues in Greece, China, France, Turkey and Lithuania from 2019 to 2021.

Advertisement

Many current and former NBA players who went to the same alma mater as Payne or played with him went to social media to share their thoughts on Payne’s death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his senior year in college, Payne befriended 8-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth and gained national media attention for their positive relationship.