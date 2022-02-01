Actor Moses J. Moseley died at 31 years old, according to a representative that confirmed the news on Monday.

Moseley is best known for his role as a zombie on the AMC series “The Walking Dead.” His character appeared on screen as one of Michonne’s pet zombies (Michonne was played by actress Danai Gurira).

“Moses was so loved by so many. He always had a smile ... and the most positive attitude,” the representative told NBC News.

There is currently an investigation into his death, according to TMZ, as a possible suicide.

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work,” his manager Tabatha Minchew said, according to the Guardian.

Hailing from Aiken, South Carolina, Moseley also appeared in the television series “Watchmen” on HBO and the USA Network’s “Queen of the South.” He also had roles in films including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Joyful Noise,” “The Internship” and “Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.”

According to the Guardian, Moseley got his start in acting after he was cast in the film Joyful Noise while he was a student at Georgia State University.

“Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being,” Jeremy Palko, who worked with Moseley on The Walking Dead, said in a tweet. “You will be missed my friend.”