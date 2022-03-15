On Tuesday, Towanda Braxton—sister of Traci Braxton, who recently passed away at the age of 50 after battling cancer—penned a sweet tribute to her late sibling in honor of her memory.

Advertisement

Per People, Towanda reflected on the intimate moments she and Traci shared “behind the screen” as sisters, writing in an Instagram post:

Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence. No one will ever know just how we were as sisters. Behind the screen, living and loving our truth. All of us….being on the phone together for hours at a time. An amazing daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie). A SUPERSTAR!! We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended. A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying ‘Good morning Umba’. My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci.

Traci’s husband Kevin confirmed the news of his wife’s passing over the weekend, saying in a statement: “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Shortly after, Traci’s son Kevin Jr. posted a picture of him and his mother in an embrace to Instagram with the caption: “When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

The Root continues to send its love and condolences to the Braxton family and all who knew and loved Traci.