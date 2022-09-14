Jesse Powell, R&B singer and songwriter known for his 90s hit single “You,” died on Tuesday at the age of 51. The cause of death has not been shared.

The news of Powell’s death was shared in an Instagram post by his sister, Tamara Powell. She wrote on Tuesday, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell.”



She continued, “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him”

Born in Gary, Ind. , Jesse joins a short list of popular artists from the city, including rapper Freddie Gibbs and most notably, Michael Jackson and his family.

Throughout his career, Jesse released four studio albums: Jesse Powell in 1996, ‘Bout It in 1998, JP in 2001 and Jesse in 2003. His most successful album to date is his sophomore effort, ‘Bout It, which is certified gold, according to the RIAA.

Throughout the 90s, Jesse achieved moderate success. But his biggest hit, “You, ” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1999. Originally meant to be on Jesse’s self-titled debut album, the single was included on ‘Bout It, which helped it skyrocket up the charts.

In a separate Instagram post in honor of her brother, Tamara Powell shared a video of her brother singing “You.” In the caption, she wrote, “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time.”

She continued, “We absolutely adored you ‘ Jet' & our family will not be the same without you.”

