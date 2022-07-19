Trigger warning: This article includes mentions of suicide.

A cause of death has officially been confirmed as it relates to comedian and Bust Down star Jak Knight.

An autopsy report conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed Knight died from a gunshot wound, with the coroner ruling it an official suicide, according to People. Knight’s family shared the heartbreaking news of the 28-year-old’s passing last Thursday but did not offer any additional details at the time.

Knight, who most recently starred on Peacock’s new comedy Bust Down alongside SNL’s Chris Redd, comedian Sam Jay and Langston Kerman, co-created the show which follows “four friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana.” His other writing and acting credits include stints on Black-ish, Pause with Sam Jay, Big Mouth, and Lucas Bros. Moving Co. He also opened for other comedians over the years such as Dave Chappelle and Eric Andre.

Since the tragic news, several comedians and stars have come out to share their condolences for Knight. Chance the Rapper took to Twitter saying: “RIP Jak Knight. Praying for his friends.”

Popular comedian KevOnStage penned, “Man. Devastating news about the passing of Jak Knight. Just awful. Amazing talent.”

Oscar-winning director and comedian Travon Free also wrote: “Jak Knight is such a loss. So talented never a dull moment hanging out with him. The comedy world, his friends and family lost a really good one.”

Big Mouth, o ne of Netflix’s popular shows, where Knight voiced one of his most notable acting roles, also put out a statement, saying: “A heartbreaking loss for the Big Mouth family. Writer and voice actor for beloved character Devon. An enormous talent. Rest in peace Jak Knight.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

