On Sunday, Master P shared the news of the untimely death of his daughter, Tytyana, at age 29. Although the cause of death has not been made public, the rapper, record executive and entrepreneur shared that Tytyana has had struggles with mental illness and substance abuse. Tytyana was one of seven children Master P shared with his ex-wife Sonya C.

In a May 30 Instagram post, Master P wrote, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

Celebrities including Tamar Braxton, SnoopDogg and La La left words of sympathy and support for Master P and his family. “🙏🏽🌹 I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong. P 💕. 🕊” Snoop wrote.

Advertisement

Master P’s son, rapper and actor Romeo, also shared a touching tribute on Instagram, writing:

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote on social media. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless. -RM”

Tytyana appeared on the WETv reality series, Growing Up Hip-Hop in 2016, where she openly discussed her struggles with substance abuse. In one episode, her brother Romeo and Master P try to encourage Tytyana to seek professional help with her addiction.

According to TMZ, paramedics received a call around 2:30 am on Saturday, May 28. When they arrived at the San Fernando Valley home, Tytyana was pronounced dead on the scene.