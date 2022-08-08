Roger E. Mosley, who starred as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the classic CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. Mosley was a Los Angeles native who lived in the Watts neighborhood. He also went to Jordan High School.

Mosley’s death was a result of being injured in a car crash last week that left him in critical condition and paralyzed from the shoulders down. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, shared this post on Friday via Facebook:

“Last week my dad, Roger E. Mosley was involved in a major car accident that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He is in a critical condition but fighting hard. Every effort is being made to care for him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends. This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself. He is a legend, a trailblazer, a roll model, a friend to his communities. He is my “Mr. Man.” Please send him your love.”

Advertisement

Mosley is survived by three children. The actor appeared on the original Magnum P.I. for all eight years of the series and was in 158 episodes. He then reappeared on the Magnum P.I. reboot which also aired on CBS but as a different character.



Some of Mosley’s most notable television roles include stints on: Kojak, Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Night Gallery, Kung Fu, Starsky and Hutch, McCloud, The Rockford Files, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Walker, Texas Ranger, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, You Take the Kids, Night Court, Rude Awakening, Fact Checkers Unit and Las Vegas.

G/O Media may get a commission 33% Off Beat Studio Buds Don't drop them

Feature a custom acoustic platform for unique and powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancelling or transparency to fit your needs, have three soft ear tip sizes to make them comfortable, and have a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

Mosley also appeared in several Blaxploitation films like The Mack, Preacherman, Hit Man, Darktown Strutters and Sweet Jesus. Other film credits include A Thin Line Between Love & Hate, McQ (alongside John Wayne), The Greatest, Heart Condition, Semi-Tough and Pentathlon.