Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed on Saturday morning in an accident on a South Florida highway .



The Associated Press reported that Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on the highway. It’s unclear why he was walking or if he was alone at the time.



From the Associated Press Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda didn’t say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” Miranda told The Associated Press.

Haskins, a former first-round pick of the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders, was 24 and would have turned 25 next month.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.



“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”



ESPN reported that Haskins was in Boca Raton, Fla., on a trip organized by another Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, for unofficial offseason workouts with other Steelers players including wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back Najee Harris.

Tweets from Steelers players and others around the NFL expressed shock and grief over Haskins’ untimely passing.



Haskins, a Heisman Trophy finalist while at Ohio State University, was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He started 13 career games for Washington before being released in 2020. He signed with the Steelers in January 2021 and was third on the quarterback depth chart, behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.



With Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season, the Steelers re-signed Haskins and brought in Trubisky as a free agent. Haskins was expected to compete, if not for the starting role, to move up the depth chart during training camp.