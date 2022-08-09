Congratulations are in order for filmmaker Elegance Bratton, as it’s been revealed that his narrative feature debut, The Inspection, has been selected to close out this year’s 60th New York Film Festival.

Per Variety, the film will also have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival with A24 set to release it. Starring Emmy and Tony-nominated actor Jeremy Pope, The Inspection will tell the story of “Ellis French through an emotional and physical gauntlet in his intimidation by a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo), and his complicated feelings toward a mother who rejected him (Gabrielle Union).”

The forthcoming feature is also based on “Bratton’s experience as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training after a decade living on the streets, the portrait of American masculinity and the military during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era.”

“Labour of love making this one,” Pope captioned in part in an Instagram post sharing the news. “Here we go!!!!,” said Union in a tweet.

“I’m incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year,” said Bratton in a statement. “So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as a part of this illustrious program. I’m overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true.”

Dennis Lim, artistic director for the New York Film Festival added: “Festival galas are often occasions to celebrate filmmakers we know and love, but for this year’s closing night, we wanted to introduce audiences to someone we think will be shaping the art form for years to come. With ‘The Inspection,’ Elegance Bratton has made an autobiographical movie of rare power and confidence, a debut film for the ages.”

The 2022 New York Film Festival will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. The Inspection is set to debut on Oct. 14