Michael B. Jordan is staying true to culture—Mexican culture, that is—when it comes to the forthcoming Creed III movie.

During a press conference ahead of film’s trailer release, the Journal for Jordan star, who’s making his directorial debut with this third iteration, discussed the importance of paying homage to boxing’s Mexican ties and history.

“We just looked back, you know, it’s the history of boxing, and the Mexican culture is such a pillar within the sport of boxing and felt like there wasn’t really a lot of representation throughout the films in that type of way,” Jordan explained, per Deadline. “And it just didn’t seem like the reality I lived in. So I wanted to incorporate Mexican culture into this film.”

For historical context, boxing had its big moment and entered the U.S. on a major scale in the 1930s thanks to Mexican immigrants who came over after the Mexican revolution, according to The Culture Trip. Since then, 12 Mexican boxers have won Olympic medals in the sport and at least 14 have been inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. Thanks to famed fighters like Julio César Chávez, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and more, the Mexican and Latino community made an indelible mark on a sport that continues to grow in popularity to this day.

Jordan later added, “I just felt that there was a lack there, that didn’t seem truthful and honest to the sport of boxing.”

As previously reported by The Root, in Creed III, Jordan stars as the titular character of Adonis Creed, son of Apollo. After dominating the boxing world, Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (played by Lovecraft Country and Devotion star Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is set to hit theater March 3, 2023.