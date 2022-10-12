If you’re only using Amazon to order toilet paper and pet food, you are seriously missing out. The online superstore is a great place to find trendy clothes at affordable prices and have them delivered right to your door. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is almost over, but you still have time to cop some fabulous deals on fashion. Time is running out, so we’ve saved you a step and rounded up some of the best fashion finds the Prime Early Access Sale has to offer.
2 / 9
New Balance Women’s 237 V1 Classic Sneaker (List Price - $79.99, Deal Price - $55.99)
New Balance Women’s 237 V1 Classic Sneaker (List Price - $79.99, Deal Price - $55.99)
Don’t miss your chance to grab these New Balance sneakers that are both comfortable and stylish. These colorful shoes have an updated 70s vibe that will make you feel light on your feet all day.
3 / 9
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (List Price - $149.99, Deal Price - $88.49)
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (List Price - $149.99, Deal Price - $88.49)
If this jacket looks familiar, it’s because just about everyone has been rocking it for the past few winters. You can’t beat a stylish winter coat with lots of pockets. And with over 23,000 reviews, lots of Amazon shoppers agree. One happy customer who wrote, “loved my old jacket so much that I decided after 2 1/2 years to buy another one. Then they went on sale, so I bought two!”
4 / 9
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit (List Price - $34.99 , Deal Price - $24.99)
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit (List Price - $34.99 , Deal Price - $24.99)
Trust me, this off-shoulder jumpsuit will be one of your favorites. It’s made from a comfortable polyester and cotton blend and looks great with heels or flats. You’ll feel like you’re wearing your pajamas all day.
5 / 9
The Drop Women’s Avalon Small Tote Bag (List Price - $39.90, Deal Price - $27.93)
The Drop Women’s Avalon Small Tote Bag (List Price - $39.90, Deal Price - $27.93)
This faux leather tote from The Drop is sure to get you lots of looks. The bag has a 6-inch strap drop and comes in 11 colors. You’re definitely going to want more than one.
6 / 9
Daily Ritual Women’s Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket (List Price - $59.90 , Deal Price - $41.90)
Daily Ritual Women’s Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket (List Price - $59.90 , Deal Price - $41.90)
There’s nothing I love more than fashion that’s cute and comfortable. So I had to jump on this fabulous fleece jacket that comes in 11 colors. And it’s machine washable, so you can keep it on constant rotation this fall.
7 / 9
The Drop Women’s Anouk Blazer (List Price - $79 , Deal Price - $55.93)
The Drop Women’s Anouk Blazer (List Price - $79 , Deal Price - $55.93)
Whether you wear it with jeans or over a dress, this faux leather blazer will be another one of your favorites this fall. Perfect for the office or a night out, it’s an easy way to add a stylish pop to any outfit.
8 / 9
LILLUSORY Women’s Cardigan (List Price - $38.99 , Deal Price - $27.29)
LILLUSORY Women’s Cardigan (List Price - $38.99 , Deal Price - $27.29)
This slouchy oversized cardigan is a great layering piece that will take you from fall to winter. It’s easy to throw it on over jeans or dress it up. And if you’re feeling fancy, add a belt to cinch in the waist.
9 / 9