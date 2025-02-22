All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls' Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West's Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week

Welp, we made it through the first full month of President Donald J. Trump’s second term. Although the ride has already been off to a bumpy start, the country is still here despite his and Elon Musk’s attacks to dismantle the government and even change the Constitution. — Phenix S Halley
Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late hip-hop rapper Biggie, has died. The news of her passing was made public my TMZ on Friday and confirmed by Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac in Stroudsberg, Penn. She was reportedly in hospice care and died of natural causes. She was 72. — Shanelle Genai
A lot of us were left wondering what the next steps were for the homeless woman in Detroit who lost two of her children to freezing temperatures. Luckily, some locals with very big hearts have vowed to step in and help. — Kalyn Womack
Kanye West and his social media tirades may often be cause for concern. But now, it looks like we may finally have a clue as to what prompts him to go off the rails in the first place. — Shanelle Genai
One of the internet’s most talked about couples is none other than Jonathan Majors and his newly-announced fiance, Meagan Good. And now that the happy duo is making big plans to spend the rest of their lives together, many are wondering if kids will be part of the future family photos. — Phenix S Halley
After four decades of praiseworthy performances, actress Angela Bassett has more than proved herself worthy of a spot among the greats. And while her awards, including an Emmy, a SAG and two Golden Globes, show that her peers recognize her talent, some folks are still fixated on her disappointed reaction to losing the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023. In a new interview for the March issue of Town & Country, Bassett talks about how she felt in the moment, and spoiler alert – she’s not apologizing. — Angela Johnson