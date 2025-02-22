All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls' Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West's Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week

After four decades of praiseworthy performances, actress Angela Bassett has more than proved herself worthy of a spot among the greats. And while her awards, including an Emmy, a SAG and two Golden Globes, show that her peers recognize her talent, some folks are still fixated on her disappointed reaction to losing the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023. In a new interview for the March issue of Town & Country, Bassett talks about how she felt in the moment, and spoiler alert – she’s not apologizing. — Angela Johnson

