2023 Oscars: Ruth Carter On Turning Angela Bassett Into A Queen Through Costume
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls' Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West's Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
News

All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls' Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West's Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week

Angela Bassett finally tells us the scoop behind her viral 2023 Oscars snub reaction.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls&#39; Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West&#39;s Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week
Graphic: Images: ROBERTO SCHMIDT, John Lamparski, Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

5 Worst MAGA Attacks on Black Americans in Trump’s First Month

5 Worst MAGA Attacks on Black Americans in Trump’s First Month

Image for article titled All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls&#39; Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West&#39;s Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week
Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Getty Images)

Welp, we made it through the first full month of President Donald J. Trump’s second term. Although the ride has already been off to a bumpy start, the country is still here despite his and Elon Musk’s attacks to dismantle the government and even change the Constitution. — Phenix S Halley

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Sad News About Mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace

Sad News About Mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace

Voletta Wallace attends the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022 in New York City.
Voletta Wallace attends the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski (Getty Images)

Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late hip-hop rapper Biggie, has died. The news of her passing was made public my TMZ on Friday and confirmed by Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac in Stroudsberg, Penn. She was reportedly in hospice care and died of natural causes. She was 72. — Shanelle Genai

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Finally, Good News for Homeless Detroit Mother Whose Children Froze to Death

Finally, Good News for Homeless Detroit Mother Whose Children Froze to Death

Image for article titled All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls&#39; Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West&#39;s Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week
Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News (AP)

A lot of us were left wondering what the next steps were for the homeless woman in Detroit who lost two of her children to freezing temperatures. Luckily, some locals with very big hearts have vowed to step in and help. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

We May Finally Know The Reason Behind Kanye West’s Bizarre Tweets

We May Finally Know The Reason Behind Kanye West’s Bizarre Tweets

Kanye West attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Kanye West and his social media tirades may often be cause for concern. But now, it looks like we may finally have a clue as to what prompts him to go off the rails in the first place. — Shanelle Genai

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

Meagan Good Spills the Tea on Motherhood

Meagan Good Spills the Tea on Motherhood

Image for article titled All The Worst MAGA Attacks on Black People, Sad Breaking News About Biggie Smalls&#39; Mother, Detroit Mom Whose Children Froze to Death Receives Good News, The Reason Behind Kanye West&#39;s Social Media Meltdown and More News You Missed This Week
Photo: Amanda Edwards (Getty Images)

One of the internet’s most talked about couples is none other than Jonathan Majors and his newly-announced fiance, Meagan Good. And now that the happy duo is making big plans to spend the rest of their lives together, many are wondering if kids will be part of the future family photos. — Phenix S Halley

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Angela Bassett Finally Opens Up About Her Viral Reaction to 2023 Oscar Snub

Angela Bassett Finally Opens Up About Her Viral Reaction to 2023 Oscar Snub

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Angela Bassett attends Netflix’s “Zero Day” World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on February 18, 2025 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Angela Bassett attends Netflix’s “Zero Day” World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on February 18, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage (Getty Images)

After four decades of praiseworthy performances, actress Angela Bassett has more than proved herself worthy of a spot among the greats. And while her awards, including an Emmy, a SAG and two Golden Globes, show that her peers recognize her talent, some folks are still fixated on her disappointed reaction to losing the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023. In a new interview for the March issue of Town & Country, Bassett talks about how she felt in the moment, and spoiler alert – she’s not apologizing. — Angela Johnson

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8