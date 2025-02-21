We May Finally Know The Reason Behind Kanye West's Bizarre Tweets

Kanye West and his social media tirades may often be cause for concern. But now, it looks like we may finally have a clue as to what prompts him to go off the rails in the first place.

As we previously told you, the “Donda” rapper went on three-day rant on X/Twitter that violated several of the app’s community guidelines and rules about hate speech. Among his outrageous words, West called himself a “Nazi,” expressed his love for Adolf Hitler, said he had “DOMINION” over his wife, Bianca Censori, and even begged President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs from prison.

Now, speaking to the New York Post on Thursday, a source close to West revealed that his weird online behavior may have been caused nitrous oxide — also known as laughing gas — that he’s reportedly been inhaling. It’s allegedly been causing issues and causing him to display some erratic behaviors and spew some truly off-putting sentiments.

“When he [West] got back to LA, he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed,” the source said. “The nitrous took over in Los Angeles. After the Grammy party [on Feb. 2], he met people and it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan.”

This explanation makes sense considering the weird Super Bowl 2025 ad West posted which clearly showed him in the dental chair and noticeably a bit...off.

A second source later added:

“There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown. When he comes off the nitrous, he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants. It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourette’s experience, his entire life is a video game.”

Whether that’s true or not, we’ll of course never know. But it should be stated that it seems a bit far fetched to think that laughing gas could cause someone to be anti-Semitic, racist and misogynistic. But, hey, maybe we’re the ones in the wrong.