Meagan Good Spills the Tea on Motherhood

One of the internet’s most talked about couples is none other than Jonathan Majors and his newly-announced fiance, Meagan Good. And now that the happy duo is making big plans to spend the rest of their lives together, many are wondering if kids will be part of the future family photos.



In a recent interview with Scott Evans on his “House Guest” YouTube series, Good got candid about her relationship with Majors as well as the series finale of her hit Prime Video show, “Harlem.” But what everybody came for is the real tea on her engagement and what life for the love birds might soon look like.

Shockingly, the actress revealed to Evans that she wasn’t always on board with the idea of having kids. Matter of fact, when her sister, La’Myia Good-Bellinger, told her she was pregnant with her first child, Good wasn’t thrilled about becoming an auntie.

“What? I’m not ready for that,” Good said to her then 35-year-old sister. “That’s such a huge commitment... You’re whole life’s gonna change.” Since her initial reaction, however, Good admitted she’s better prepared for aunt-hood, and now more than ever, she’s fully onboard with having children of her own some day.

“I know I want to be a mom,” Good revealed to Evans. “Even now, I’m just super ready because I think there was a fear that life would turn into Groundhog’s Day,” she continued. For the “Harlem” actress, her biggest concern was having to put her life on hold to take care of a child, especially because she didn’t have a normal childhood herself.

“Being a child actor who’s been told what to do for so long,” she started. “And then when you finally get your freedom, then you’re almost an adult by then.” Good was focused on living her best life, so by default, having children took the back burner.

Now that she’s met her hubby-to-be, Good is not only down for the challenge of raising kids, but also, she said she’s ready to take on the world with Majors and their future children. The actress continued saying, “I’m ready right now because I have so much fun with him [Majors],” and she feels like adding kids to their equation will only continue the joy.

“The way we move I really, really love. And the way we do life I really, really love,” the actress concluded. So with that, Good told Evans in five years, she hopes to not only be married but also be a mom of two, “but that’s it!” she joked.