Kanye West Allegedly Paid How Much to Get His Sex Tape Scrubbed From the Internet?!

As if we haven’t seen enough of Kanye West in the headlines here recently, his name doesn’t appear to be disappearing soon thanks to yet another shocking revelation. And this one is a bit more scandalous than usual.

Recently, we told you about how his fashion stunt at the 2025 Grammys jeopardized a performing contract in Japan that reportedly would see him losing out on $20 million. Now, thanks to new allegations, it looks like West might not be a stranger to losing out on big bucks all in one shot.

As noted by the Daily Mail, “The Life of Pablo” rapper is being blasted by former Hollywood fixer Kevin Blatt, who’s taken issue with West’s recent anti-Semitic and derogatory comments about Jewish people. As previously reported by The Root, the Chicago rapper went on a three-day social media rant on X/Twitter in which he, among many things, referred to himself as a Nazi, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and spewed more hate speech targeted at the Jewish population.

As a result, Blatt subsequently took to Instagram to remind West of how he allegedly paid $250,000 to get him to remove a 2012 sex tape of him and sex worker in Las Vegas having...well...“relations” from off the internet. What’s more is that Blatt posted a screenshot from the purported video in a since-expired post to his Instagram stories as proof and claimed that the rapper was on MDMA when he had the encounter.

‘Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas? Yeah this JEW didn’t forget what a horrible performance and small [eggplant emoji] u had on MDMA,” Blatt wrote. “Hey, why don’t you GO F*CK Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF[sic].”

While the allegations of how much West alledgly paid are coming from just Blatt, based on a TMZ report from 2012, it does appear that West had not one but two tapes being shopped around the internet at the time.

These new allegations come after West’s rocky developments in the last few weeks which include: his bizarre ad during the 2025 Super Bowl, getting dropped from his talent agency, Shopify taking down his e-commerce site, X/Twitter getting him to deactivate his account and getting slapped with yet another lawsuit.