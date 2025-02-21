5 Worst MAGA Attacks on Black Americans in Trump's First Month

Welp, we made it through the first full month of President Donald J. Trump’s second term. Although the ride has already been off to a bumpy start, the country is still here despite his and Elon Musk’s attacks to dismantle the government and even change the Constitution.



As we prepare for the rest of his four years in office, The Root is taking a look at all the unthinkable attacks on Black Americans from the current administration so far.

1. RFK Jr. Says Black Americans Don’t Need Vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services on Feb. 13, despite his documented history of being anti-vaccine and perpetuating racist ideas. As The Root previously reported, his confirmation represents an unprecedented regression in the American health system.

Most notably, the Trump nominee claimed a “series of studies” in Poland showed Black folks have “a much stronger reaction” to “particular antigens.” Meaning in his mind, Black Americans should be on a different vaccine schedule than other Americans. Additionally, the son of late civil rights activist Robert F. Kennedy claimed Black kids on ADHD drugs should be “re-parented.” Now, he’s in charge of the government department which protects the health of Americans and oversees essential human services.

2. DEI Banned at the Federal Level

The republican president signed an order to end diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) programs in federal departments and agencies on Jan. 20. His order also detailed plans to compile a list targeting all federal contractors and grantees with DEI programs, according to the White House. So far, dozens of companies and agencies have rolled back DEI and fired employees en masse. Most notably, however, Apple and Costco have doubled down on their DEI initiatives.

3. Trump and MAGA Blame DEI For Fatal Plane Crash

Even with DEI being banned by the president, Trump and his supporters still managed to blame DEI for the fatal collision between a D.C. bound passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter last month.

“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative,” Trump said during a press conference. And because of it, the president claimed DEI caused a lowering of standards for FAA employees, leading to the crash.

4. Trump Attacks the 14th Amendment

On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order attacking birthright citizenship, the constitutional right giving automatic citizenship to any person born in the states. Although it was framed as an attack on illegal immigration, the 14th Amendment goes back to slavery.

After the Civil War war ended, three amendments were added to the Constitution granting citizenship and righting the wrongs of slavery’s past. The 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments are known as the “Reconstruction Amendments,” and now, at least one of them is at risk for removal. According to PBS, over 22 states have filed lawsuits against Trump’s order, saying it goes directly against the U.S. Constitution. More states and activists are expected to file their own suits.

5. Ending Black History Month at the Department of Defense



On Jan. 31, the Department of Defense announced all “identity months dead at DoD.” This came just days after the president signed an executive order to ban DEI at the federal level. Because of the DoD memo, celebrations like Women’s History Month, Pride Month, and even Black History Month will not be recognized within the department.