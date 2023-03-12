After Last Year's Epic Oscars, Can Host Jimmy Kimmel Keep Us Awake With Yet More Slap Jokes?

On March 12, Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for a third time. The first time he hosted the prestigious awards ceremony was back in 2017, when La La Land was deemed the winner for Best Picture when it was in fact Moonlight. As ABC 7 reported, Kimmel sat down with entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon and admitted that even though he said he wouldn’t host again, he “lie[s] a lot.”

Until last year’s Academy Awards, that might have been the most shocking moment in the institution’s history. When Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock, the world couldn’t stop talking about it. Smith apologized shortly after the incident, resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the show for a decade.

Regarding all of the Will Smith/Chris Rock drama, Kimmel shared that he was “glad that [Rock] came out on the winning side of that.” The star also revealed that he plans on using his monologue to address that exchange and move on. “The 95th Oscars show will be a success if no one gets hurt, I think the bar’s pretty low now,” Kimmel remarked. “I have to thank Will for that.”

Advertisement

The comedian continued. “You hate to set a great joke aside, every time I do the Oscars, I wind up with six great jokes that just, they didn’t make it into the show,” Kimmel said. “Sometimes you’re rooting for winners just because you have the best joke attached to that winner.”

In the past, Kimmel has been criticized for his brand of humor. He found himself in the center of controversy for disrespecting Quinta Brunson at last year’s Emmys. As she accepted an award for Abbott Elementary, Kimmel laid on the stage at her feet pretending to be unconscious. His stunt drew attention away from Brunson, a Black woman who continues to make history and break down barriers with her immense success.

G/O Media may get a commission 36% Off Coraje Shower Caddy - Shower Shelves (5-pack) For the "everything shower"

No drills required: a strong peel-and-stick adhesive helps these shelves hold up to 40 pounds of all your shower stuff. Buy for $29 at Amazon Advertisement

Let’s see what kind of humor he brings to the Oscars stage tonight.