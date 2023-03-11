2023 Oscars: Most Memorable Best Original Song Performances

We all know the Best Original Song performances are the most entertaining part of the Oscars. With Rihanna set to sing her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s definitely time to take a look back at some of the most memorable Best Original Song Performances. You’ll probably start asking yourself why some of these songs didn’t win.
Fame - “Fame”/”Out Here On My Own” - Irene Cara
Don’t act like I’m the only one who’s done the whole dance sequence from Fame.
Endless Love - “Endless Love” - Lionel Richie and Diana Ross
The soundtrack to junior high school dances everywhere.
Footloose - “Footloose” - Debbie Allen
No offense to Kenny Loggins, but you know he wasn’t going to bring it like Ms. Debbie.
Footloose - “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” - Deniece Williams
Eight-year-old me is still somewhere singing this song nonstop.
The Little Mermaid - “Under the Sea”/”Kiss the Girl” - Geoffrey Holder
Come on, everyone loves “Under the Sea.”
Aladdin - “Friend Like Me” - Nell Carter
This is the moment the Aladdin stage was born. Nell Carter is one of those performers who was born to be an entertainer.
The Bodyguard - “Run to You”/”I Have Nothing” - Natalie Cole
It’s impossible to match Whitney Houston, but Natalie Cole does a beautiful job of putting her own spin on these songs.
Aaliyah - “Journey to the Past” - Anastasia
Another reminder of how truly talented Aaliyah was. She was destined for superstardom.
Hustle & Flow - “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” - Three 6 Mafia, Taraji P. Henson
The unlikeliest Oscar-winner in history.
Dreamgirls - “Listen”/”Love You I Do”/”Patience” - Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson
With all due respect to Melissa Etheridge, I don’t know how you vote against the Dreamgirls.
Despicable Me 2 - “Happy” - Pharrell Williams
Even Lupita Nyong’o knows you can’t sit still during this jam.
Selma - “Glory” - Common, John Legend
No song may be better crafted for a movie than “Glory” is for Selma.
Fifty Shades of Grey - “Earned It” - The Weeknd
This is your mom’s jam. Don’t ask for any further details.
Harriet - “Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo doesn’t miss when it comes to live performances.
Judas and the Black Messiah - “Fight for You” - H.E.R.
I’m predicting this is just the first of many Oscars for H.E.R.
King Richard - “Be Alive” - Beyoncé
The show really went downhill after Beyoncé’s opening performance.