2023 Oscars: Most Memorable Best Original Song Performances

2023 Oscars: Most Memorable Best Original Song Performances

With Rihanna set to sing her nominated song, here’s a recap of Original song performances at the Oscars by Beyonce, The Weeknd, H.E.R, Diana Ross and others

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Most Memorable Best Original Song Performances
Photo: Mason Poole (Getty Images)

We all know the Best Original Song performances are the most entertaining part of the Oscars. With Rihanna set to sing her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s definitely time to take a look back at some of the most memorable Best Original Song Performances. You’ll probably start asking yourself why some of these songs didn’t win.

Fame - “Fame”/”Out Here On My Own” - Irene Cara

Fame - “Fame”/”Out Here On My Own” - Irene Cara

irene cara oscars

Don’t act like I’m the only one who’s done the whole dance sequence from Fame.

Endless Love - “Endless Love” - Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

Endless Love - “Endless Love” - Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

Diana Ross and Lionel Richie - Endless Love (Live at the Academy Awards)

The soundtrack to junior high school dances everywhere.

Footloose - “Footloose” - Debbie Allen

Footloose - “Footloose” - Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen “Footloose” song and dance on Oscars

No offense to Kenny Loggins, but you know he wasn’t going to bring it like Ms. Debbie.

Footloose - “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” - Deniece Williams

Footloose - “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” - Deniece Williams

Denise Williams “Let’s Here it For the Boy” Oscars

Eight-year-old me is still somewhere singing this song nonstop.

The Little Mermaid - “Under the Sea”/”Kiss the Girl” - Geoffrey Holder

The Little Mermaid - “Under the Sea”/”Kiss the Girl” - Geoffrey Holder

Disney/Pixar songs - Oscars Performances

Come on, everyone loves “Under the Sea.”

Aladdin - “Friend Like Me” - Nell Carter

Aladdin - “Friend Like Me” - Nell Carter

Nell Carter singing Friend Like Me

This is the moment the Aladdin stage was born. Nell Carter is one of those performers who was born to be an entertainer.

The Bodyguard - “Run to You”/”I Have Nothing” - Natalie Cole

The Bodyguard - “Run to You”/”I Have Nothing” - Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole sing “Run To You” & “I Have Nothing”, 65th Academy Awards

It’s impossible to match Whitney Houston, but Natalie Cole does a beautiful job of putting her own spin on these songs.

Aaliyah - “Journey to the Past” - Anastasia

Aaliyah - “Journey to the Past” - Anastasia

Aaliyah - journey to the past [Live at The Oscar’s 1998]

Another reminder of how truly talented Aaliyah was. She was destined for superstardom.

Hustle & Flow - “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” - Three 6 Mafia, Taraji P. Henson

Hustle & Flow - “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” - Three 6 Mafia, Taraji P. Henson

Three 6 Mafia - Its Hard Out Here For A Pimp (Live Oscar 2006)

The unlikeliest Oscar-winner in history.

Dreamgirls - “Listen”/”Love You I Do”/”Patience” - Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson

Dreamgirls - “Listen”/”Love You I Do”/”Patience” - Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson

Beyoncé, Jennifer, Anika - Dreamgirls & Listen ( Medley Oscar 2007)

With all due respect to Melissa Etheridge, I don’t know how you vote against the Dreamgirls.

Despicable Me 2 - “Happy” - Pharrell Williams

Despicable Me 2 - “Happy” - Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams a fait danser les stars - Le 03/03/2014 à 15h00

Even Lupita Nyong’o knows you can’t sit still during this jam.

Selma - “Glory” - Common, John Legend

Selma - “Glory” - Common, John Legend

DE PELICULA : John Legend & Common Glory Oscars 2015

No song may be better crafted for a movie than “Glory” is for Selma.

Fifty Shades of Grey - “Earned It” - The Weeknd

Fifty Shades of Grey - “Earned It” - The Weeknd

The Weeknd Performs “Earned It” at the 2016 Oscars!

This is your mom’s jam. Don’t ask for any further details.

Harriet - “Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo

Harriet - “Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo - “Stand Up” - Oscars 2020 Performance

Cynthia Erivo doesn’t miss when it comes to live performances.

Judas and the Black Messiah - “Fight for You” - H.E.R.

Judas and the Black Messiah - “Fight for You” - H.E.R.

Oscars Performance | H.E.R. - “Fight For You” from JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

I’m predicting this is just the first of many Oscars for H.E.R.

King Richard - “Be Alive” - Beyoncé

King Richard - “Be Alive” - Beyoncé

Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture “King Richard”) (94th Academy Awards Performance)

The show really went downhill after Beyoncé’s opening performance.

