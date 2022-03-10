As Hollywood continues to recover from COVID-19 production delays, Warner Bros. has announced several changes for its upcoming release schedule. According to Deadline, Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are among the films moving around the calendar.



The changes come as visual effects (VFX) companies find themselves in a severe traffic jam following the full-fledged return of filming. A movie like The Flash, which has shifted to June 23, 2023, has 2,500 time-consuming VFX shots. Jason Momoa’s superhero follow-up Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will now dive into theaters March 17, 2023. If you’ve seen the first film, you know how effects heavy an underwater city is, so the extra time is completely understandable.

Dwayne Johnson announced on Instagram that DC League of Super-Pets, his animated film co-starring Kevin Hart, will move to July 29. Johnson voices Superman’s dog Krypto, while Hart is Ace, another dog he teams up with to save the Justice League.



The long-awaited superhero epic Black Adam, which stars The Rock as Teth-Adam, will head to Oct. 21. He’s an antihero with the same powers as Shazam, who is released after 5,000 years of imprisonment. Aldis Hodge co-stars as Hawkman, the leader of the Justice Society of America.

“BIG & EXCITING NEWS coming out of our movie industry 🎥🍿🌍 Our @SevenBucksProd & @DCComics movies are shifting dates. SUPER PETS🐕 WILL BE RELEASED JULY 29th!

One HOT summer 🔥 BLACK ADAM⚡️ WILL BE RELEASED OCT 21st!

Right before Halloween and playing thru Thanksgiving and Christmas 🎃🦃🎅🏾🔥🥃 Wanted you guys to hear the news directly from me first. CANT WAIT for you and your families around the world to see our movies!!! Love U guys and enjoy! The hierarchy of power in the DC is about to change… #AudienceFirst #SevenBucksProds #DC #SUPERPETS 🐕 7-29-2022 #BLACKADAM⚡️ 10-21-2022”

Meg 2: The Trench, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka are the other films that saw their release dates changed.