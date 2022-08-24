Back in January, I warned you all to fastTEN your sea-belts due to the exciting news of Jason Momoa coming onboard the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Now, it appears we’ve finally got a good idea of what we can expect from the Aquaman star when he finally makes his appearance in the film next spring.

In a recent interview with Variety, during the third and final season premiere of his Apple TV+ show See, Momoa teased his forthcoming role, revealing his excitement for finally being able to portray a bad guy onscreen.

“I get to be the bad guy finally,” he explained. “I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

While the news of the upcoming film is exciting for most people, there are a handful of folks who aren’t that happy about it: the residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood.

As also noted by Variety, that area is heavily filmed throughout almost the entire franchise and is home to not one, but two famous spots (Dom’s home and the market he owns). And it’s because of that, that fans from all over come to not only take pictures but perform car tricks and ramp up the noise for the tired residents who’ve arguably had their fair share of car tricks and stunts over the years.

Due to that fact, residents have decided to take matters into their own hands and planned a protest for an upcoming Fast X shoot set to take place this Friday. Though the community was served a notice of filming by FilmLA beforehand—which explained that the shooting would be happening from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. with “simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke”—the protest will still move forward and will also honor those who’ve been killed by street racers in the city.

“If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) …we will stage a protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night,” read an email obtained by Variety from a resident to the Los Angeles City Council reads. “We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.