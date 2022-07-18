Though I never got into “Bridgerton,” I know that actor Regé-Jean Page has built a cult following from his tenure on the show. He departed just after one season, but that hasn’t stop fans from wishing for his return. However, it looks like that’s unlikely to happen since Page has no problem with another actor filling those shoes.

“They’re free to do as they like,” Page explained to Variety at the premiere of his new action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

On “Bridgerton,” Page portrayed Simon Basset, who married co-star Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) at the end of season 1. He says he is also satisfied with the evolution of his character.

Advertisement

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across,” Page explained. “And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

He also admits he hasn’t seen season 2 of the popular series. “I haven’t caught up with it,” Page shared. In addition, he said he relished his role in “The Gray Man” as Denny Carmichael, a CIA agent obsessed with capturing a crestfallen spy played by Ryan Gosling.

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

“I try to take all the things I like about myself — everything that you got from those self-esteem classes as a kid — put it in a box, tie up a bow and just hide it,” Page revealed. “It’s a delight. Hopefully you plug into the relish that the audience will have going there with you.”