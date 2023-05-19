Controversially, Kim allowed North to start posting on TikTok in a joint mommy-daughter account. On this account, we have a glimpse into the everyday lives of the Kardashian-West kids. In this video, we see North has straightened her hair and put it up into a classic half-up-half-down style. A few times, we see a Black hairstylist braiding her hair. But what’s so cute are young Black and Latin-X girls who try to dupicate North’s cute looks.

9 / 17

2022

Image for article titled All of the Times Kim Kardashian Had North West’s Hair On Point
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

One thing about North? She stays with her hair in some braids!

10 / 17

2022

In this TikTok, North gives us a close-up of her jumbo box braids with some carefully sculpted edges!

11 / 17

2022

Image for article titled All of the Times Kim Kardashian Had North West’s Hair On Point
Photo: Pierre Suu / Contributor (Getty Images)

North was photographed at 2022 Paris Fashion Week with these fabulous jumbo twists. These might be one of her best styles yet!

12 / 17

2023

If you follow North’s TikTok then you know that she is obsessed with swooping those edges! North was being the cutest big sister, helping her little sister, Chicago, swoop hers!

13 / 17

2023

Bravo to the stylist! These “bow buns” are the creativity we love to see in kids’ hairstyles!

14 / 17

2023

Pink and cream braids with clear beads? We’re adding this to the list of summer hairstyles!

15 / 17

2023- Poetic Justice

Move over Janet, North is definitely serving Poetic Justice vibes.

16 / 17

2023

Image for article titled All of the Times Kim Kardashian Had North West’s Hair On Point
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer (Getty Images)

North cheered on Uncle Tristan Thompson at the 2023 Lakers playoff game showing off this awesome half-up-half-down pigtail look with a bold side bang! Y’all see those edges swooped on the side? Period!

17 / 17