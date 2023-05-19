Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter— North West— is a mini hair and fashion icon! She loves hair Black hair and we love her beautiful locks too. We’ve seen the soon-to-be 10-year-old constantly outshining her on “It girl,’” mom since she was born But lately, North’s hair has been the talk of the town! Kim K has had to navigate styling her Black daughter’s hair, and so far she’s been doing a great job, from braided styles to creative updos and knots. Here are the hair looks we love!