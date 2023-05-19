Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter— North West— is a mini hair and fashion icon! She loves hair Black hair and we love her beautiful locks too. We’ve seen the soon-to-be 10-year-old constantly outshining her on “It girl,’” mom since she was born But lately, North’s hair has been the talk of the town! Kim K has had to navigate styling her Black daughter’s hair, and so far she’s been doing a great job, from braided styles to creative updos and knots. Here are the hair looks we love!
2014
North West was born on June 15, 2013, and has been in the spotlight since that day. When she was around one, her curly hair was swept to the side into the classic baby style! How cute!
2016
Look at all that hair! Nowadays we don’t see the pre-teen’s hair in its natural “afro” state, but in her younger years, we got to see her hair flowing!
2016
Every Black kid knows about the classic puff!
2018
When North was 5, she got her hair straightened and put up into this sleek ponytail! We love the braid in the middle!
2020
Okay, space buns with a twist! North was photographed with her parents at Paris Fashion Week in this bedazzled middle-part and edges!
2020
Now this is a protective style! These cornrow Fulani braids with beads pulled up into buns are the perfect low-maintenance style for kids.
2022
Controversially, Kim allowed North to start posting on TikTok in a joint mommy-daughter account. On this account, we have a glimpse into the everyday lives of the Kardashian-West kids. In this video, we see North has straightened her hair and put it up into a classic half-up-half-down style. A few times, we see a Black hairstylist braiding her hair. But what’s so cute are young Black and Latin-X girls who try to dupicate North’s cute looks.
2022
One thing about North? She stays with her hair in some braids!
2022
In this TikTok, North gives us a close-up of her jumbo box braids with some carefully sculpted edges!
2022
North was photographed at 2022 Paris Fashion Week with these fabulous jumbo twists. These might be one of her best styles yet!
2023
If you follow North’s TikTok then you know that she is obsessed with swooping those edges! North was being the cutest big sister, helping her little sister, Chicago, swoop hers!
2023
Bravo to the stylist! These “bow buns” are the creativity we love to see in kids’ hairstyles!
2023
Pink and cream braids with clear beads? We’re adding this to the list of summer hairstyles!
2023- Poetic Justice
Move over Janet, North is definitely serving Poetic Justice vibes.
2023
North cheered on Uncle Tristan Thompson at the 2023 Lakers playoff game showing off this awesome half-up-half-down pigtail look with a bold side bang! Y’all see those edges swooped on the side? Period!