For years, the Metaverse, (formerly known as Beyonce’s internet), awaited the arrival of Ye, (formerly known as Kanye West) to Instagram. And since his arrival, well, we seem to have gotten more personal business from the rapper than we bargained for. In his latest series of posts to the platform, he asks his followers for a bit of advice in regards to his divorce, more specifically as it relates to his 8 year old daughter, North and her use of social media.

On Friday afternoon, Ye posted a screenshot of North featured on the joint TikTok account shared between his daughter and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. His caption reads:

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

The ex couple quietly separated at the beginning of 2021, and outside of some friendly public banter, (including an SNL appearance by Kim), hadn’t turned ugly until recently.

In January, Ye went live on Instagram with claims that he was intentionally being kept from celebrating the fourth birthday of his youngest daughter, Chicago from Kim, who was allegedly withholding the address of the party. While the day ended in a peaceful reunion of father and daughter smashing into a unicorn pinata, the peace would not be maintained long.

Hours after the producer posted to the platform, Kim responded to the situation via her Instagram Stories.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.”

Ye has spoken out against his children’s use of the app before in a January interview with Jason Lee.

“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he stated.

But it would appear that Kim may see North’s participation on the platform as a coping mechanism while dealing with the fallout of her parents’ divorce.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Shortly after her statement, Ye determined that he was not yet ready to be silenced. He took a screenshot of Kim’s statement, and posted this to his Instagram account as well, followed by a third post that also appears to be a screenshot from TikTok, outlining the age restrictions and guidelines for users under the age of 13.

While we can’t confirm that Ye received the counsel he was searching for online, his comments are flooded with supporting fans urging him to continue “controlling his narrative.”