Kim Kardashian is opening up about the difficulties she’s facing while co-parenting with ex-husband Ye, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

During a recent interview on Monday’s Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the popular influencer and entrepreneur tearfully explained how the situation is “really fucking hard” in light of Ye’s recent rhetoric and online antics. She also shared that she doesn’t clue in her four kids on all the things being said and reported on about their father by the media nor does she bash him in their home.

Kim Kardashian | Angie Martinez IRL Podcast

“If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup shit that they are not ready to deal with,” she said, according to People. “When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”



She continued:

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world. I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

As previously reported by The Root, the divorce between Ye and Kim was finalized nearly a month ago. The “Praise God” rapper was ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support and awarded joint custody of their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with each parent getting “equal access.” He’s also responsible for“50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition” and “50% of their children’s security expenses.”