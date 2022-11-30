We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The divorce between Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been finalized.

Per Complex, the two were able to come to an agreement in order to close that chapter of their lives on Tuesday. Part of that deal includes Ye’s obligation to pay $200,000 a month in child support and joint custody of their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with each parent getting “equal access.”

The specifics of their settlement were outlined in court documents obtained by TMZ, which also noted that the Donda rapper would be responsible for “50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition” and “50% of their children’s security expenses.” As TMZ also noted in a later report, Yeezy relinquished control of the $4.5 million house he bought next door to Kim but he’ll still own his “$60M Malibu beach house as well as properties in Calabasas, Chicago, Belgium, and Wyoming.”

It’ll be interesting to see just how Yeezus will be able to pay those amounts seeing as how the “Jesus Walks” rapper recently admitted to having his bank accounts frozen by the IRS.

According to Hot New HipHop, during an interview on the Timecast IRL podcast, Ye told guests white supremacist Nick Fuentes and alt-right influential figure Milo Yiannopoulos that he was almost recently arrested for unpaid taxes.

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning. I found out—okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts,” Ye explained on Monday’s episode. “And then they said, you owe a lot of taxes. Took me like six hours to find out how much. A lot—was it—well, around $50 million,”

He continued:

“I’m obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet. So now I’m having—I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really. It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money. And that made me feel like they’re just waiting, like, ‘We finally got him, we finally can put him in jail.’ And I was like, ‘Can I still run for president in jail?’ I found out I could, so I was like okay, that’s fine then.”

As previously reported by The Root, last week, Ye announced his decision to run for president again in 2024.