A Look Inside Aretha Franklin’s 1990s Detroit Mansion, Companies That Continue To Support DEI, Tom Holland Kicks It With Zendaya’s Family, Black History Month Facts You Didn’t Learn In School And More

With nearly six decades in the music business, Aretha Franklin was a legendary singer and songwriter known for chart-topping hits like “Respect” and “Chain of Fools.” Franklin grew up singing in her father’s church and went on to become the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. - Angela Johnson Read More
Despite a slew of companies like Walmert, Meta and Amazon rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, other companies have remained firm in continuing these vital initiatives. Donald Trump has attacked diversity on both the campaign trail and now during his second presidential term. Even though Trump set on getting rid of inclusive practices, here’s a list of places advocating for marginalized communities to be part of their workforce. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Welcome to the family, Tom! Kicking off Black History Month strong, recently engaged couple Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in great spirits at one of the actress’ family functions. And in the midst of all the dancing and baby holding, it seems Holland stole the show! - Phenix S Halley Read More
Since 1976, February has been officially known as Black History Month – a time to remember our struggle and celebrate all the amazing contributions Black people have made to everything from science to sports to the arts. But as conservatives ramp up their efforts to change what is taught in our schools, Black History will likely be one of their prime targets. But that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to educate ourselves and our children on the rich history of Black people around the world. From amazing inventors to awesome athletes, in honor of Black History Month, we’ve rounded up some interesting facts you may not have learned in your history class. - Angela Johnson Read More
It’s been almost nine years since pop icon Prince died at age 57. And with the Recording Academy honoring the “Diamonds and Pearls” singer with a Lifetime Achievement Award this past Saturday (Feb. 1), it’s time we discuss his legacy, and most interestingly...his net worth. - Phenix S Halley Read More
It’s no secret that the ladies love Jalen Hurts. Even women who don’t pay close attention to the NFL know who the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles is. Naturally, that could leave some jealousy from some other guys who wish they received the same kind of attention. - Noah A. McGee Read More
For fashion lovers, the Met Gala is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the season. Besides raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it’s also one of the hottest red carpets around, with stars like Rihanna, Zendaya and Cardi B showing off looks that almost always break the internet. - Angela Johnson Read More
With an impressive list of accomplishments that includes a slew of number-one singles and a Best Rap Album GRAMMY, rapper Cardi B is all about her hustle. But while Cardi, who worked at a deli as a teen to make ends meet, is raising her three children a long way from the Bronx neighborhood she grew up in, the mom of three has no intention of letting her kids fall back on being nepo babies. - Angela Johnson Read More
Donald Trump is elbowing his way to the table of hate occupied by the likes of Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and Woodrow Wilson, men who used the weight of their presidential office to advance bigotry. - Byron Washington-Douglass Read More
Folks who voted for President Donald Trump because they thought consumer goods would become less costly, I’m gonna need you to take this L: Making an omelette is not gonna be cheaper anytime soon. - Claretta Bellamy Read More