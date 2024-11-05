Hulu's Unprisoned Star, Kerry Washington, On Practicing Self-Care | Securing the Bag: Part 4
Face it, These Icons Would've Never Hit Like They Did Without Quincy Jones

Music

The music icon is set to be honored at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday with his very own and very fitting tribute.

By
Shanelle Genai
Quincy Jones, left; Michael Jackson, and Aretha Franklin.
Quincy Jones, left; Michael Jackson, and Aretha Franklin.
Photo: Bobby Holland/Michael Ochs Archives; Bettmann; Express Newspapers (Getty Images)

As the 2025 Oscars prepares to honor the late Quincy Jones with a tribute on Sunday, we decided to take a look back at his decades-long career in admiration and astonishment. In addition to being the force behind classic films and TV shows like “The Color Purple,” “The Wiz,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and creating his own hip-hop magazine (looking at you VIBE), Jones’ musical contributions spanned across genres, mediums and artists like Michael Jackson, The Brothers Johnson, Frank Sinatra, Donny Hathaway, and The Winans.

Whether he was making trumpets sing for a jazz album or getting the notes just right for a pop project, Jones’ ear for sonic superbness is one that can’t be touched or compared — or adequately summarized for tribute, if we’re being honest.

So, in anticipation for his upcoming tribute, we’d thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of the legendary musicians he produced for. Let’s kick things off with the biggest star of them all: Michael Jackson.

2 / 19

Michael Jackson- “Off the Wall” Album

Michael Jackson- “Off the Wall” Album

Michael Jackson - Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough (Official Video)

Produced: 1979

Hits: “Rock With You,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” I Can’t Help It”

3 / 19

Michael Jackson- “Thriller” Album

Michael Jackson- “Thriller” Album

Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official 4K Video)

Produced: 1982

Hits: “Billie Jean,” “P.Y.T.,” “Human Nature”

4 / 19

Michael Jackson- “Bad” Album

Michael Jackson- “Bad” Album

Michael Jackson - Bad (Official Video)

Produced: 1987

Hits: “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Smooth Criminal”

5 / 19

Ray Charles- “A Message From the People” Album

Ray Charles- “A Message From the People” Album

Ray Charles - America The Beautiful (Official Video)

Produced: 1982

Hits: “America the Beautiful,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Hey Mister”

6 / 19

Aretha Franklin- “Hey Now Hey (The Other Side of the Sky)“

Aretha Franklin- “Hey Now Hey (The Other Side of the Sky)“

Angel

Produced: 1973

Hits: “Angel,” “Somewhere,” “Sister in Texas”

7 / 19

Little Richard- “The King of Gospel Singers”

Little Richard- “The King of Gospel Singers”

Joy Joy Joy

Produced: 1961

Hits: “Joy Joy Joy,” “(There Will Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me),” “Do You Care”

8 / 19

Frank Sinatra- “L.A. Is My Lady” Album

Frank Sinatra- “L.A. Is My Lady” Album

L.A. Is My Lady

Produced: 1984

Hits: “If I Should Lose You,” “A Hundred Years From Today,” “Stormy Weather”

9 / 19

Donna Summer- “Donna Summer” Album

Donna Summer- “Donna Summer” Album

The Woman in Me

Produced: 1982

Hits: “Love Is In Control,” “Lush Life,” “Human Nature”

10 / 19

Rufus and Chaka Khan- “Masterjam” Album

Rufus and Chaka Khan- “Masterjam” Album

Do You Love What You Feel

Produced: 1979

Hits: “Body Heat,” “Love In Me,” “Do You Love What You Feel”

11 / 19

Sara Vaughan- “Sara Vaughan Sings the Mancini Songbook”

Sara Vaughan- “Sara Vaughan Sings the Mancini Songbook”

Produced: 1965

Hits: “Days of Wine and Roses,” “It Had Better Be Tonight,” “Dear Heart”

12 / 19

Dizzy Gillespie- “Dizzy on the French Riviera” Album

Dizzy Gillespie- “Dizzy on the French Riviera” Album

Produced: 1962

Hits: “Desafinado,” “No More Blues,” “Long, Long Summer”

13 / 19

Lena Horne- “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music” Soundtrack

Lena Horne- “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music” Soundtrack

Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music 1981 Tony Awards

Produced: 1981

Hits: “From This Moment On,” “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man,” “As Long as I Live”

14 / 19

George Benson- “Give Me the Night” Album

George Benson- “Give Me the Night” Album

Give Me the Night

Produced: 1980

Hits: “Give Me the Night,” “Moody’s Mood,” “Love X Love”

15 / 19

Honorable Mention: Tamia- “Tamia” Album

Honorable Mention: Tamia- “Tamia” Album

So Into You

Produced: 1998

Hits: “So Into You,” “Imagination,” “Loving You Still”

While Jones wasn’t technically a producer on Tamia’s debut album, he released the project through his Qwest Records label in 1998.

16 / 19

The Winans

The Winans

Produced: 1987

Hits: “Aint No Need to Worry,” “What Can I Say,” “Love Has No Color”

17 / 19

Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin - Get Away (3Chordfold)

Produced: 2013

Hits: “No Wrong No Right,” “Move On,” “You’re the One”

18 / 19

Billy Eckstine

Billy Eckstine

Produced: 1961

Hits: “In the Still of the Night,” “Alright, Okay, You Win,” “Work Song”

