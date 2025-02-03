Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin's 1990s Detroit Mansion

With nearly six decades in the music business, Aretha Franklin was a legendary singer and songwriter known for chart-topping hits like “Respect” and “Chain of Fools.” Franklin grew up singing in her father’s church and went on to become the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Born March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin’s career took her all over the world, but Detroit was the place she called home until her 2018 death. Franklin owned many beautiful homes in the Motor City, including a stunning three-story mansion overlooking the Detroit Golf Club – the place she lived in while recording her 1998 album, “A Rose is Still A Rose.”

Franklin’s estate sold the mansion in October 2018 to a developer, who made major renovations. But we took a peek inside the home while it still had some of Franklin’s original details. In honor of what would have been her 83rd birthday, check out Aretha’s home for yourself here.