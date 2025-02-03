That's So Random
Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin's 1990s Detroit Mansion

Black History Month

Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin's 1990s Detroit Mansion

In honor of what would have been her 83rd birthday, check out the palace that gave the Queen of Soul a beautiful view of the exclusive Detroit Golf Club

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

With nearly six decades in the music business, Aretha Franklin was a legendary singer and songwriter known for chart-topping hits like “Respect” and “Chain of Fools.” Franklin grew up singing in her father’s church and went on to become the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Born March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin’s career took her all over the world, but Detroit was the place she called home until her 2018 death. Franklin owned many beautiful homes in the Motor City, including a stunning three-story mansion overlooking the Detroit Golf Club – the place she lived in while recording her 1998 album, “A Rose is Still A Rose.”

Franklin’s estate sold the mansion in October 2018 to a developer, who made major renovations. But we took a peek inside the home while it still had some of Franklin’s original details. In honor of what would have been her 83rd birthday, check out Aretha’s home for yourself here.

Detroit’s Queen

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Photo: Express Newspapers (Getty Images)

Born March 25 in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin moved to Detroit with her family as a young girl after her mother passed away and her father, Reverend Clarence La Vaughan “C. L.” Franklin, got a job at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Celebrated by the City

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 29: The remains of Aretha Franklin arrive at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History where she will lie in repose for a second day of public viewing on August 29, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin’s funeral will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Franklin lived in Detroit until her passing in August of 2018 from complications related to pancreatic cancer. Thousands of mourners came to pay their respects to the music legend during a public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit,

A Detroit Mansion

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

Built in 1927, this three-story brick home is fit for a queen. It has nearly 6,000 square feet of space inside and lots of beautiful features, including high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Aretha Franklin purchased this home in 1993, according to Local 4 Detroit.

An Amazing View

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

We don’t know if Aretha was a golfer, but if she ever wanted to get in a quick game, she had a beautiful golf course right in her backyard – the exclusive Detroit Golf Club.

High Ceilings

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

Inside the home, you can’t help but be impressed by the wood beams and massive 30-foot ceilings. We can just imagine Ms. Franklin making a grand entrance down this staircase to great her guests!

A Sun-Lit Space

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

This sitting area was made for relaxing, with floor-to-ceiling windows that let in loads of light.

A Rose is Still A Rose

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

Franklin lived in this home while working on her 34th studio album, 1998's “A Rose is Still a Rose.” The house is full of tributes to her work, including this rose design in the carpet.

A Bedroom Fit for a Queen

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

Aretha’s mansion had five bedrooms, including this master suite, with rose wallpaper and a four-poster bed.

En Suite Bathroom

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

The rose detail goes into the en suite bathroom. We bet you’ve never seen a sink like this before!

Spa-Like Space

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the six bathrooms included this red claw foot tub, the perfect place for Aretha to relax and create.

Unique Decor

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

Another bathroom in the home is uniquely decorated with colorful tiles throughout.

It’s All in the Details

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the best things about this home are all of the creative details throughout, including this rose-inspired door handle.

Open Dining Room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

The open floor plan provided plenty of space for entertaining, like this beautiful dining room. We can only imagine the dinner conversations that went down here!

Stunning Stone

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Aretha Franklin&#39;s 1990s Detroit Mansion
Screenshot: YouTube

This sunroom looks out onto the seventh hole of the golf course. But you can’t enter the room without noticing the impressive stone archway – one of the most beautiful original details of the home.

