By the Book by Jasmine Guillory (May 3)

The New York Times-bestselling author of “The Wedding Date”, Jasmine Guillory, is back with another romance. “By the Book” puts a new twist on the classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Isabelle is feeling lost and stuck in her career as an editorial assistant. As the only Black employee at her publishing house, she’s looking for a way to make a name for herself and set herself up for a promotion. When she travels to Santa Barbara to convince a reclusive writer to finish his long-awaited manuscript, something develops that neither of them could have expected.