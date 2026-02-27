Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Best and Worst NPR Tiny Desk Performances From Black Artists

From Buddy Guy and Miles Caton to Amerie and Rick Ross–let’s get into a handful of the most memorable and worst-sounding NPR Tiny Desks performances!

By










Published

Screenshot: YouTube/NPR Music

One of the best things about NPR Music? Their oft-viral Tiny Desk performances. Since its inception in 2008, the platform has featured both big name and little known artists who have enraptured audiences both in-person and online.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Could the New Pope Be Black?

As you might expect, more than a handful of Black artists have graced the small stage with their talents and there have been countless good–and bad performances that truly left us all speechless, singing along, or side-eyeing hard as hell. Seeing that as the case and with the new “Sinners” Tiny Desk getting folks hype on social media, we thought it’d be fun to take a look back at some of the most memorable ones–whether they made you run it back several times or turn it off after a few minutes.

Keep reading to get into it!

Best- “Sinners” Tiny Desk

Why It’s the Best: As if “Sinners” had taken over the cultural zeitgeist enough, star Miles Caton and legendary Blues singer Buddy Guy (who played the older version of Caton’s character in the film) joined forces to sing “I Lied to You: from the film as well as a few other of Guy’s hits. And whew buddy, the way this movie and everyone attached to it will go down in cinematic and Black history forever is such a beautiful sight to behold. This performance was everything and more!

Best- Usher

Why It’s the Best: It’s Mr. U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D. What did you really expect? For him to come in last? Be so for real.

Best- Doechii

Why It’s the Best: The way Doechii proved exactly why she earned that Grammy earlier in 2025 with this performance is just one of the many things I loved. This woman is truly breathing new life into the rap game and we can’t wait to see where she goes from here!

Worst- Amerie

Why It’s the Worst: God bless Amerie because she really was just trying to give a good show, but my goodness. That off-pitch “1 Thing” will live rent-free in my head for all the wrong reasons and I really hate that for her!

Worst- Rick Ross

Why It’s the Worst: While Rick Ross himself did what he needed to do, his background singer did THE MOST and that kind of made me tune this whole thing out. I mean, shoutout to him for maximizing his moment, I suppose.

Best- Maxwell

Why It’s the Best: I still can’t get over Maxwell singing “Pretty Wings” so pretty-like or him dropping it low out of my head since his Tiny Desk dropped. And if I’m honest, I don’t want it to ever go away.

Best- Charlie Wilson

Why It’s the Best: There will never be another Charlie Wilson or really anybody who knows how to bring soul and a level of sanctification to one Tiny Desk performance. Whew, this is one of them ones!

Worst- Tinashe

Why It’s the Worst: Even though I still love to get “2 On” to this day, I wanted to be the one to turn this Tiny Desk off. Something about it was just a little…off unfortunately.

Worst- Jeezy

Why It’s the Worst: While Jeezy is usually on point and bringing the energy, this Tiny Desk was lacking exactly that. Whether that was due to the crowd not being as hype as they needed to be or Jeezy himself seemingly not remembering his own lyrics–but this one didn’t slap.

Best- Leon Thomas

Why It’s the Best: Leon Thomas might as well be named as the Prince of R&B at this point because his Grammy-nominated album “Mutt” and this Tiny Desk is really elite for several reasons. Chief among them? His insane vocals and runs.

Best- Babyface

Why It’s the Best: I mean, it’s quite literally Babyface. There’s really no comparison or explanation needed.

Worst- The Dream

Why It’s the Worst: While The Dream would normally not be associated with anything called “the worst,” his lack of breath control and BACKGROUND SINGERS made me not enjoy this one as much as I wanted to. “I Luv Your Girl” would’ve slapped so much harder had those singer’s been there, man.

Best- Chaka Khan

Why It’s the Best: Chaka Khan solidified her legendary status with this Tiny Desk performance thanks in large part to her still sounding almost exactly the same and her range being both impressive and solid.

Worst- GIVĒON

Why It’s the Worst: Now while I personally enjoyed this one (and his album “Beloved” that dropped earlier this year), he was unfortunately a little more pitchy during his Tiny Desk a bit more than some viewers would’ve liked.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

All 'The Wire' Actors Who've Died Over the Years

All ‘The Wire’ Actors Who’ve Died Over the Years

With the recent losses of Bobby J. Brown and Isiah Whitlock Jr., we thought we’d take a look at some of ‘The Wire’s’ iconic actors who were gone too soon …
Continue Reading
Photo: Getty Images Soul Train via Getty Images

All Aboard! Famed ‘Soul Train’ Dancers Discuss Their Time On the Popular Series

It’s been 20 years since ‘Soul Train” went off the air for good. We’re looking back at the place to see the flyest fashion and the hottest dance moves …
Continue Reading
We All Hate Tipping Culture, But Did You Know It's Rooted in Slavery?

We All Hate Tipping Culture, But Did You Know It’s Rooted in Slavery?

Wealthy American started the tipping culture in the mid-1800s, beginning a restaurant culture that remains steeped in the roots of slavery …
Continue Reading
New Development After White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

New Development After White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

Allyson Friedman has identified herself as the college professor caught spewing racist language during a virtual council meeting …
Continue Reading
A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd's Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas' Death

A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd’s Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas’ Death

D4vd was named a “target” in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas. Now, we’re catching you up on everything you might’ve missed until now …
Continue Reading
Teyana Taylor Just Hit Another <i>Major</i> Milestone

Teyana Taylor Just Hit Another Major Milestone

Teyana Taylor keeps cementing her status in Hollywood and this year’s awards season. And this latest accomplishment from TIME Magazine is further proof of that! …
Continue Reading
Black Folks Respond to the Clintons' Epstein Testimonies, and Phew!

Black Folks Respond to the Clintons’ Epstein Testimonies, and Phew!

After President Bill Clinton was named in the Epstein files, him and his wife were called before Congress …
Continue Reading
Chicago Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Uber Driver During Carjacking—But It Gets Worse

Chicago Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Uber Driver During Carjacking—But It Gets Worse

Montoya Perry allegedly carjacked an Uber driver in Chicago, killing him as she fled. It’s what she allegedly did after some are calling sinister …
Continue Reading
Black Experts Reveal Maternal Health Secrets You Need To Know

Black Experts Reveal Maternal Health Secrets You Need To Know

Exclusive: Experts At 5th Annual Day of Reckoning Conference in Birmingham Reveal Maternal Health Secrets You Must Know …
Continue Reading
Expert Breaks Down How Trump Has Skated the Law for His MAGA Agenda in His Second Term

Expert Breaks Down How Trump Has Skated the Law for His MAGA Agenda in His Second Term

A foreign policy expert explains the consequences of institutions failing to check Trump as he celebrates one year in office …
Continue Reading
A Nebraska Doctor Opens Her Home and Her Heart to a Black Child in Need

A Nebraska Doctor Opens Her Home and Her Heart to a Black Child in Need

A Nebraska anesthesiologist went out of her way to help a patient with a congenital heart condition …
Continue Reading
Why Gov. Gavin Newsom's Latest Statements Could Be His Political Suicide

Why Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Latest Statements Could Be His Political Suicide

Gavin Newsom’s recent remarks upset quite a few folks, including many liberals accusing the governor of spewing Republican talking points …
Continue Reading
Lupita Nyong'o Wants to Talk About Uterine Fibroids, Here's Why We Should Listen

Lupita Nyong’o Wants to Talk About Uterine Fibroids, Here’s Why We Should Listen

Actress Lupita Nyong’o is sharing her personal experience to raise awareness around the issue of fibroids in women …
Continue Reading
More Devastating News About Black Hair Extensions and Health Risks

More Devastating News About Black Hair Extensions and Health Risks

Braid wearers assume human hair and “non-toxic” synthetic braiding hair are safe options, but a Consumer Reports study showed that they, too, come with risk …
Continue Reading
Late Comedian's Famous Joke About How Racism Keeps Poor People Divided Resonates Now More Than Ever

Late Comedian’s Famous Joke About How Racism Keeps Poor People Divided Resonates Now More Than Ever

Comedian Ralphie May once made a joke that racism is hologram to keep poor folks fighting, and his words are truer than you might realize …
Continue Reading
Black Actress Blames Harvard For Hair Nightmare

Black Actress Blames Harvard For Hair Nightmare

Nike Imoru suffered unimaginable hair loss as a result of her recent theater experience and now, she’s taking matters into her own hands! …
Continue Reading
Guess Who's Actually Behind the Pro-MAGA Twitter Account Pretending to Be Black

Guess Who’s Actually Behind the Pro-MAGA Twitter Account Pretending to Be Black

The Trump administration is under fire after a dedicated pro-MAGA social media account was linked directly back to the White House …
Continue Reading
The Chilling Details of This HBCU Track Star Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend Based on a <i>Wild</i> Assumption

The Chilling Details of This HBCU Track Star Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend Based on a Wild Assumption

After catching her athlete boyfriend in her roommate’s bed, a Lincoln University sprinter allegedly used a hair clip to break in— and a knife to end his life …
Continue Reading
New Report: Why Some 80-Year-Olds Have Miracle Brains

New Report: Why Some 80-Year-Olds Have Miracle Brains

New study finds that “super-agers” have the memory capacity of people 30 years younger than them …
Continue Reading
Tragedies and Vile Racism That Happened During Black History Month

Tragedies and Vile Racism That Happened During Black History Month

From Malcolm X’s assassination to the N-word scandal at the BAFTA’s, here’s some of the many terrible Black History Month moments which impacted our community …
Continue Reading