From the moment it was confirmed that No Time to Die would be Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, the speculation on his successor has been rampant. Names that regularly make the rounds include Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba. The Beast star is one of the only Black actors who always remains in the running, however, he’s made it clear he’s not necessarily interested in being OO7. With franchise producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli looking to go younger with the next Bond, we’ve put together a list of 15 actors other than Idris Elba who could be the new James Bond.
Lashana Lynch
Perhaps the most obvious choice on this list is Lashana Lynch. She played the new OO7 in No Time to Die, replacing James Bond when he left the agency. Her portrayal of the no nonsense badass agent was a standout highlight of the film and definitely deserves more time to explore.
Regé-Jean Page
As Bridgerton’s Simon, Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page showed everyone he has the dashing side of Bond down. We haven’t seen him do a lot of modern action, but there’s something about his swag that just screams James Bond. He checks all the boxes for a new OO7, so he has to be under serious consideration.
Damson Idris
Snowfall’s Franklin is a ruthless, goal-driven, brilliant strategist. This might lead some to think Damson Idris is more suited to play a villain than a hero. However, the character also carries himself with a confidence and toughness that definitely fits Bond. Put all of these traits together and it’s a recipe for OO7.
Daniel Kaluuya
If there’s one thing I did understand in Jordan Peele’s Nope, it was Daniel Kaluuya’s quiet strength. He doesn’t need a long monologue or super dramatic scene to convey his feelings. He’s the kind of actor who tells you everything with his eyes. He knows how to draw the audience in and keep them invested, which is crucial for those moments when Bond finds himself in unexplainable, ridiculous situations. He would be a OO7 who couldn’t be outshined by the villain.
Aldis Hodge
Yes, I know Aldis Hodge isn’t British, but anyone familiar with his work on Leverage knows the actor is adept with accents. He excels at drama, comedy and action, all the elements essential to being a good Bond. His role as Hawkman/Carter Hall in Black Adam puts Hodge on the verge of a breakout moment, and what better way to catapult into superstardom than as the world’s most famous spy.
John Boyega
John Boyega has the kind of undeniable charm and star presence that can’t be taught. When he’s on-screen the audience is captivated and when he’s not we’re wondering what he’s up to. There’s a certain predictability to Bond, but Boyega would have no trouble making everything feel new again.
Yahya Abdul Mateen II
Since action is the bread and butter of the Bond franchise, it’s easy to forget that he’s also a tragic character. While his origin varies from actor to actor, he’s usually a lonely man who carries around the guilt of his actions, is never truly able to fall in love and can’t bring himself to walk away from the dangerous life he’s chosen. There’s a sad man hiding under all the bravado. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performances in Watchmen and Candyman showcase how good he is at portraying the struggle beneath all the bells and whistles. And it would be nice to see him lighten things up every once in a while.
Jacob Anderson
Daniel Craig’s Bond didn’t have the polish of previous versions of the character and it brought a new energy to the franchise. That’s what Jacob Anderson would bring to the role. He’d feel more like an everyman Bond. A soldier who’s been promoted to OO7. The idea of a down to earth super spy is a fascinating twist for the next generation.
Jodie Turner-Smith
An admirable cockiness combined with a devil may care attitude is what makes Sean Connery’s Bond so memorable. Jodie Turner-Smith exhibits these traits in a way few men can. Her Bond would not only be a captivating hero, she would also deliver all the turmoil of his life without ruining the fun of the adventure. The Anne Boleyn actress would easily move between all the personalities required to be OO7.
Kingsley Ben-Adir
With scene-stealing portrayals of Malcolm X and Barack Obama, Kingsley Ben-Adir is no stranger to notable characters. The actor has a distinct way of disappearing into his roles, so if producers are looking for someone who can make the spy their own and introduce a new audience to the franchise, Ben-Adir may be the best choice. His theater experience doing Shakespeare will also add a new depth to Bond.
Tosin Cole
If we’re looking for someone to deliver James Bond’s vulnerability, look no further than Tosin Cole. Underneath all the license to kill and womanizing is a sad, lonely guy. His work as Moses in 61st Street shows how good Cole is at giving his characters a sympathetic side to go with the grit and determination.
Sope Dirisu
As Gangs of London’s Elliot, Sope Dirisu took the audience on a mini Bond story. He went undercover with criminals, did terrible things while trying to keep his humanity, fell in love with the wrong woman and found himself trapped in an impossible situation. Through every moment, he kept the pace moving, making every scene feel crucial. With the big canvas of a Bond film, there’s no doubt he can be a more authentic, real world action hero, which is where the genre seems to be focused now.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
No matter what he’s doing in any given scene, the audience’s attention should always be on James Bond. Even when she’s in a supporting role, Gugu Mbatha-Raw always draws the viewer in. The way she wears her heart on her sleeve in vulnerable moments, but also demonstrates a tough, impenetrable exterior when necessary is something Bond sorely needs.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Kirby Howell-Baptiste has been in some crazy projects like The Good Place, Cruella and The Sandman. In addition to her fantastic acting, what she brings to all of these is the ability to ground them. When a Bond villain starts rambling on about their grand plan to take over the world with poisonous drones or by controlling the water supply, Howell-Baptiste is the perfect person to keep things from flying off the rails and focused on Bond defeating the bad guys and saving the world.
Paapa Essiedu
Gangs of London, I May Destroy You, Anne Boleyn and multiple Shakespeare plays are the recipe that make Paapa Essiedu a very cool choice for Bond. He can deftly move between tragedy, romance, comedy, drama and action, without giving the audience emotional whiplash. At any given moment OO7 is immersed in all these genres, often at the same time.
