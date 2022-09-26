Yahya Abdul Mateen II

Since action is the bread and butter of the Bond franchise, it’s easy to forget that he’s also a tragic character. While his origin varies from actor to actor, he’s usually a lonely man who carries around the guilt of his actions, is never truly able to fall in love and can’t bring himself to walk away from the dangerous life he’s chosen. There’s a sad man hiding under all the bravado. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performances in Watchmen and Candyman showcase how good he is at portraying the struggle beneath all the bells and whistles. And it would be nice to see him lighten things up every once in a while.

