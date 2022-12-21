Whether you’re aware or not, it’s been nearly 40 years since the inception of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. And while they’ve undoubtedly picked some fitting men over the years, many are left perplexed that time and time again, The Best Man: The Final Chapters star Morris Chestnut has yet to have his beautifully melanated face on the cover.

When the magazine recently announced this year’s pick, Marvel star Chris Evans, Chestnut’s name began trending online once again, with many expressing their incredulity at the miss.

Advertisement

So naturally, I had to bring this up to him during his interview with The Root ahead of The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere to see how he felt about the persistent snub. After laughing for a awhile, he finally responded: “I don’t really think about that too much. It’s one of those things that where I’m here, I have a strong fan base that comes out and supports my projects. I’ve never really looked for external validation like that. As long as I’m still able to work in this town and people come out and support me, that’s really all I can ask. I’m appreciative of all my support.”

And we appreciate you as well, Morris. Which is why we’ll consistently go up for you year after year until your timeless fineness has been given the title it’s deserved for so long . In the meantime, we’ll have to get our fix by tuning into the third and final iteration of the Best Man franchise when it releases on Thursday.

If you haven’t heard, the forthcoming limited series centers around our favorite friend group as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. It will also see Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, and Melissa De Sousa reunited again for one last time.

Advertisement

The Best Man: The Final Chapters drops Thursday, Dec. 22, only on Peacock.