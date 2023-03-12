2023 Oscars: Ruth Carter's Big Win and More Black Moments You Missed

I wouldn’t be surprised if many people clicked over to another channel after Angela Bassett was gagged AGAIN at the 2023 Oscars. The one category we were all waiting for was placed at the very beginning in the producers’ efforts to televise every category in a timely manner.



Therefore, after the winner for Best Actress in a Supporting Role went to Jamie Lee Curtis, it was time for bed.

However, if you didn’t care to watch the rest of the show (which, I don’t blame you), here’s a list of some moments worth remembering from the 95th Academy Awards.

Ruth Carter Makes (Her)story

To soothe the wound of the first loss of the night, Ruth Carter triumphed in the Costume Design category for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That being said, she became the first Black woman to have won TWO Oscars in any category. Her win isn’t just her win but a win for all Black girls who desire to pursue fashion and costume design.

Jabs at Will Smith’s Slap

Jimmy Kimmel would not let anyone in the audience or watching from home forget Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year. From notifying the audience of their new code of conduct procedure for “violent behavior” to advising people to “give the assailant a hug” if anybody wild’s out, Kimmel gave the perfect amount of witty without overdoing it.

Remember: if you want to get jiggy with it, it’s not going to be easy.

Angela Bassett’s Snub

Ms. Bassett held a queen’s composure after being snubbed for Best Supporting Actress in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” After gracing the champagne carpet with poise and her gorgeous smile, she kept a peaceful grin while the winner was announced with a hint of “You got to be kidding me.” In a painful

An Exclusive Little Mermaid Sneak Peak

Halle Bailey is already one of the most adorable humans to walk to Earth but somehow got even cuter on stage while presenting the newest trailer for the long awaited “Little Mermaid” live-action film. As she shared how honored she was playing such an iconic Disney princess, the crowd erupted with applause and her smile grew ear to ear as she chuckled, “Thank you!” in the microphone.

Sorry haters, you can’t steal her Black girl joy.

Michael B. Jordan addressed his cast-mate (or cast-mom), Angela Bassett, saying, “Hey auntie, we love you,” ahead of presenting the nominees for Cinematography with Jonathan Majors. This didn’t seem like just another “Hey auntie” catch phrase. Jordan put a little love on it to acknowledge the obvious snub of one of the most legendary actresses in the room and also a matriarch who he’s regarded so highly since working with her on the first “Black Panther” film.

Questlove’s Crystalized Crocs

Did anyone notice what was on this man’s feet?!

On the red carpet, he said he’s begun exploring a more laid back type of style after the pandemic where otherwise he’d be uncomfortable in a fancy pair of sneakers. Rich people really do whatever they want. For Black rich folks, I love that for them.

An Unbothered Tems

Tems’ graced the champagne carpet with a beautiful, extravagant white gown that flowed a couple feet behind her and also above her shoulder and lightly draped above her head. Given the space outside the venue, the pictures came out stunning. However, sitting down in a theater was a different story and still, as a Black woman should, she was completely unbothered taking up space. She deserved to.

She also had Black Twitter cracking up.