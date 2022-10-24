This was a scary year for HBCU colleges around the country, as so many were threatened with bombs . Starting on Jan. 31st, six schools were initially targeted. However, according to The Tennessean, the FBI claimed 57 HBCUs received threats so far this year. While people of interest have been have been identified, no arrests have been made so far in the ongoing investigations . Here’s a list of a few popular historically black colleges and universities that received threats.

