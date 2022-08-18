Since eight HBCUs received bomb threats on Jan. 4th, Black leaders have been hoping the FBI and the Biden administration would find punish those accountable. As we speak, more than a third of Black colleges have been calls comprised of racial slurs and threats.



Even though the administration launched an investigation in conjunction with the FBI after 18 schools were targeted in February, many officials and students feel forgotten. Politico notes six months later; there has been radio silence. No arrests, no motives announced, or suspects named, and HBCU presidents are frustrated with the lack of urgency.

From Politico:

“I’m beyond frustrated,” said Carmen Walters, president of Tougaloo College in Mississippi, at a gathering of HBCU presidents at Charlie Palmer Steakhouse in D.C. in August. “I’m very angry that no one has been brought to justice, but there’s been no conversation about the investigation at all.”

Advertisement

A collection of advocacy groups got together to push the Biden administration to make funds available to enhance public safety. Even though no bombs were found, the president of Claflin University in South Carolina, Dwaun Warmack, said the threats took from a place students felt was always a “safe haven to them.”

The Biden administration opened an application process for schools to receive grants to support students’ mental health and campus security. Southern University Law Center in Louisiana has been the only HBCU that received a grant – seven months after the school received the threat. While there is a need to help with the mental toll students and families have gone through, the schools have been hurt financially from lockdowns and evacuations.

“Why do we have to apply for a grant when you know I had a bomb threat? You know I had all these expenses,” Walters said. “You’re telling me, ‘OK, you need to reinforce your buildings. You need to get a new sound system, get a new alarm system, do all these things’ — and there are no dollars to do that.” “I think it’s a complete joke,” she said. “I think the grant process was just a way to say, ‘OK, here’s a bone. Stop crying. Stop complaining.’”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

Even though the bomb threats have stopped, FBI executive assistant director of intelligence Ryan T. Young told the House Oversight Committee that other forms of threats such as graffiti and cyber attacks are still ongoing.

“I’ve heard the serious nature of the threats. I’ve heard the students, faculty, staff, administrators called out by their name, derogatory terminology,” Murray said.

Advertisement

It’s hard to imagine that the response wouldn’t be different if the schools in question held predominately white students. As for Walters, she agrees 100%, as noted by Politico.

“Look, I went to a white school,” Walters of Tougaloo replied. “I can promise you, baby; it would’ve been different.”