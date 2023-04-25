15 Harry Belafonte Quotes We Need to Hear Now More Than Ever

On Tuesday, the world was saddened to learn of the passing of legendary entertainer and civil rights icon Harry Belafonte.

Throughout his 96 years of life, his work both in the arts and philanthropic spaces left an indelible impact that we’re still benefitting from to this day. In the times that we’re living in where the fight for fairness seems to get more challenging by the moment, we felt it fitting to look back on a handful of famous quotes from Belafonte for inspiration to help us continue in our quest.