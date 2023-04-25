15 Harry Belafonte Quotes We Need to Hear Now More Than Ever

Black Excellence

15 Harry Belafonte Quotes We Need to Hear Now More Than Ever

In light of the legendary entertainer and civil rights icon's passing, we felt it fitting to remember his many words of wisdom to keep us pushing in the fight.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Harry Belafonte speaks during a press junket at The Bing Decision Maker Series on January 22, 2011 in Park City, Utah.
Harry Belafonte speaks during a press junket at The Bing Decision Maker Series on January 22, 2011 in Park City, Utah.
Photo: Michael Buckner for Bing (Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the world was saddened to learn of the passing of legendary entertainer and civil rights icon Harry Belafonte.

Throughout his 96 years of life, his work both in the arts and philanthropic spaces left an indelible impact that we’re still benefitting from to this day. In the times that we’re living in where the fight for fairness seems to get more challenging by the moment, we felt it fitting to look back on a handful of famous quotes from Belafonte for inspiration to help us continue in our quest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

“You can cage the singer, but not the song.”

“You can cage the singer, but not the song.”

Harry Belafonte performing in a recording studio, circa 1957.
Harry Belafonte performing in a recording studio, circa 1957.
Photo: Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

“My activism has always existed. My art gave me the platform to do something about the activism.”

“My activism has always existed. My art gave me the platform to do something about the activism.”

A crowd of over 10,000 civil rights marchers gathers in the Manhattan Garment Center as Harry Belafonte sings at spiritual at a civil rights rally.
A crowd of over 10,000 civil rights marchers gathers in the Manhattan Garment Center as Harry Belafonte sings at spiritual at a civil rights rally.
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

“Movements don’t die, because struggle doesn’t die.”

“Movements don’t die, because struggle doesn’t die.”

Harry Belafonte waves to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (right) as he leaves the column of civil rights marchers here March 24th after walking with them for a short time. Belafonte is one of the show world celebrities who have traveled to Montgomery to entertain the Selma-to-Montgomery marchers on their final night encampment near the city limits of Montgomery. In the background (center) is movie star Tony Perkins, one of the luminaries taking part in the protest march.
Harry Belafonte waves to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (right) as he leaves the column of civil rights marchers here March 24th after walking with them for a short time. Belafonte is one of the show world celebrities who have traveled to Montgomery to entertain the Selma-to-Montgomery marchers on their final night encampment near the city limits of Montgomery. In the background (center) is movie star Tony Perkins, one of the luminaries taking part in the protest march.
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

“Fascism is fascism. Terrorism is terrorism. Oppression is oppression."

“Fascism is fascism. Terrorism is terrorism. Oppression is oppression."

Harry Belafonte performing at the Riviera hotel in Las Vegas, 1957.
Harry Belafonte performing at the Riviera hotel in Las Vegas, 1957.
Photo: Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

“Peace is necessary. For justice, it is necessary. For hope, it is necessary, for our future.”

“Peace is necessary. For justice, it is necessary. For hope, it is necessary, for our future.”

Harry Belafonte addresses the crowds at the Lincoln Memorial during March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, 28th August 1963.
Harry Belafonte addresses the crowds at the Lincoln Memorial during March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, 28th August 1963.
Photo: Kurt Severin/Three Lions/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

“Bring it on. Dissent is central to any democracy.”

“Bring it on. Dissent is central to any democracy.”

Harry Belafonte, rehearsing at the Riverside Studios before a BBC appearance.
Harry Belafonte, rehearsing at the Riverside Studios before a BBC appearance.
Photo: Terry Disney/Central Press (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

“I don’t think we are a species or a people that can exist without making mistakes somewhere along the line.”

“I don’t think we are a species or a people that can exist without making mistakes somewhere along the line.”

Harry Belafonte performing in a recording studio, circa 1957.
Harry Belafonte performing in a recording studio, circa 1957.
Photo: Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

“Although slavery may have been abolished, the crippling poison of racism still persists, and the struggle continues.”

“Although slavery may have been abolished, the crippling poison of racism still persists, and the struggle continues.”

Le chanteur américain Harry Belafonte lors d’un show télévisé sur Antenne 2 en juin 1976 à Paris, France.
Le chanteur américain Harry Belafonte lors d’un show télévisé sur Antenne 2 en juin 1976 à Paris, France.
Photo: Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

“I am a man who perceives life in a certain way, a man who rejects things that defecate on humankind, who rejects anything that does not give people room for dissent.”

“I am a man who perceives life in a certain way, a man who rejects things that defecate on humankind, who rejects anything that does not give people room for dissent.”

Harry Belafonte, left; Charlton Heston, Burt Lancaster and Sidney Poitier attending the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington D C, August 28th 1963.
Harry Belafonte, left; Charlton Heston, Burt Lancaster and Sidney Poitier attending the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington D C, August 28th 1963.
Photo: Express/Archive Photos (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

“Art in its highest form is art that serves and instructs society and human development.”

“Art in its highest form is art that serves and instructs society and human development.”

Harry Belafonte, wearing a striped shirt, in an unspecified recording studio, location unspecified, circa 1957. The sound engineer is visible working at the console to the right of the frame.
Harry Belafonte, wearing a striped shirt, in an unspecified recording studio, location unspecified, circa 1957. The sound engineer is visible working at the console to the right of the frame.
Photo: Archive Photos/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

“I am who I am despite what America has put before me. I am who I am despite the obstacles that we have all faced based upon race and based upon social and spiritual humiliation.”

“I am who I am despite what America has put before me. I am who I am despite the obstacles that we have all faced based upon race and based upon social and spiritual humiliation.”

Harry Belafonte, performs to an audience of over 6,000 at the Circus Krone Bau, Munich.
Harry Belafonte, performs to an audience of over 6,000 at the Circus Krone Bau, Munich.
Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

“If I’ve impacted one heart, one mind, one soul and brought to that individual a greater truth than that individual came into a relationship with me having, then I would say that I have been successful.”

“If I’ve impacted one heart, one mind, one soul and brought to that individual a greater truth than that individual came into a relationship with me having, then I would say that I have been successful.”

Le chanteur américain Harry Belafonte participe a la distribution de nourriture aux réfugiés en Ethiopie, provenant des gains de la vente du disque « USA for Africa ».
Le chanteur américain Harry Belafonte participe a la distribution de nourriture aux réfugiés en Ethiopie, provenant des gains de la vente du disque « USA for Africa ».
Photo: William Campbell/Sygma (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

“I’m not gonna do anything other than what I think is worthy of being done.”

“I’m not gonna do anything other than what I think is worthy of being done.”

Harry Belafonte smoking a cigarette during an interview.
Harry Belafonte smoking a cigarette during an interview.
Photo: Ray Fisher (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

“Each and everyone of you has the power, the will and the capacity to make a difference in the world in which you live.”

“Each and everyone of you has the power, the will and the capacity to make a difference in the world in which you live.”

Harry Belafonte performs in concert at the Cheyenne Civic Center on February 27, 1993 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Harry Belafonte performs in concert at the Cheyenne Civic Center on February 27, 1993 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Photo: Mark Junge (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization’s anchor. We are the compass for humanity’s conscious.”

“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization’s anchor. We are the compass for humanity’s conscious.”

Harry Belafonte performs at International Radio and Television Society Anniversary Gala on March 9, 1967 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City.
Harry Belafonte performs at International Radio and Television Society Anniversary Gala on March 9, 1967 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City.
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection (Getty Images)
Advertisement

17 / 17